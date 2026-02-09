Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Highlights

Fourth Quarter 2025

Sales of $932 million landed at the high-end of reported sales growth guidance range; grew 7% as reported and 6% in constant currency

Growth led by high single-digit constant currency growth in Pharma and Industrial end-markets, with broad-based growth across all regions

Chemistry grew 12% in constant currency as new bioseparations products continued to experience significant customer demand

Instruments grew 3% in constant currency, with high single-digit LC-MS growth partially offset by TA and transition to subscription model for Empower

GAAP EPS of $3.77; non-GAAP EPS of $4.53 grew double digits

Full-Year 2025

Sales of $3,165 million grew 7% as reported and 7% in constant currency

Instruments grew 5% in constant currency, led by strong LC-MS growth

Recurring Revenue grew 8% in constant currency, led by 12% Chemistry growth

GAAP EPS of $10.76; non-GAAP EPS of $13.13 grew double digits

MILFORD, Mass., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $932 million, an increase of 7% as reported and 6% in constant currency, compared to sales of $873 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $3.77, compared to $3.88 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2025 grew 10% to $4.53, compared to $4.10 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

"Our team delivered industry-leading results in 2025, achieving high single-digit revenue growth and double-digit adjusted EPS growth. We expect this momentum to continue into 2026, driven by strong execution of the multi-year instrument replacement cycle, continued contribution from pioneering innovation, and our Waters-specific idiosyncratic growth drivers," said Udit Batra, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer, Waters Corporation.

"As we enter 2026, the addition of BD Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions marks a transformative step forward for Waters. Today, we will close the transaction and are launching commercial excellence initiatives tied to instrument replacement, e-commerce, and service attachment that will build momentum and drive the first phase of our stated revenue synergies. Within the P&L, we also expect to make decisive progress towards realizing our stated cost synergies in the months ahead. Our starting 2026 guidance calls for an attractive 5.3% combined company sales growth at mid-point, with opportunity for outperformance as the year progresses."

Fourth Quarter 2025

During the fourth quarter of 2025, sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 8% as reported and 7% in constant currency. Sales into the industrial market increased 8% as reported and in constant currency. Sales into the academic and government market decreased 2% as reported and 3% in constant currency.

During the quarter, instrument system sales increased 3% as reported and in constant currency. Recurring revenues, which represent the combination of service and precision chemistries, increased 10% as reported and 9% in constant currency.

Geographically, sales in Asia during the quarter increased 4% as reported and 11% in constant currency. Sales in the Americas increased 4% as reported and in constant currency. Sales in Europe increased 13% as reported and 4% in constant currency.

Full-Year 2025

Sales for the fiscal year 2025 were $3,165 million, an increase of 7% as reported and in constant currency, compared to sales of $2,958 million for fiscal year 2024.

On a GAAP basis, EPS for fiscal year 2025 was $10.76 compared to $10.71 for fiscal year 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS increased by 11% to $13.13 compared to $11.86 for fiscal year 2024.

During the fiscal year 2025, sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 9% as reported and in constant currency. Sales into the industrial market increased 6% as reported and in constant currency. Sales into the academic and government market were flat as reported and decreased 1% in constant currency.

During the year, instrument system sales increased 5% as reported and in constant currency. Recurring revenues, which represent the combination of service and precision chemistries, increased 8% as reported and in constant currency.

Geographically, sales in Asia during the year increased 7% as reported and 13% in constant currency. Sales in the Americas increased 4% as reported and in constant currency. Sales in Europe increased 10% as reported and 5% in constant currency.

Unless otherwise noted, sales growth and decline percentages are presented on an as-reported basis. A description and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results appear in the tables below and can be found on the Company's website www.waters.com in the Investor Relations section.

Full-Year and First Quarter 2026 Financial Guidance

Full-Year 2026 Financial Guidance

The Company expects full-year 2026 organic constant currency revenue growth to be in the range of +5.5% to +7.0%. Including the positive impact of currency translation, full-year 2026 organic reported revenue is expected to be in the range of $3.355 billion to $3.405 billion.

The Company expects an acquired business contribution in full-year 2026 of approximately $3.000 billion to reported revenue on an owned-period basis.

Including the positive impact of expected revenue synergies, total Company revenue for full-year 2026 is expected to be in the range of $6.405 billion to $6.455 billion on a reported basis.

The Company expects full-year 2026 non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $14.30 to $14.50, which includes $0.10 cents of accretion versus the Company's standalone non-GAAP EPS profile due to our combination with the Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business of Becton, Dickinson & Company. This represents year-over-year non-GAAP EPS growth of approximately +8.9% to +10.4% for full-year 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Guidance

The Company expects first quarter 2026 organic constant currency revenue growth to be in the range of +7.0% to +9.0%. Including the positive impact of currency translation, first quarter 2026 organic reported revenue is expected to be in the range of $718 million to $731 million.

The Company expects an acquired business contribution in the first quarter of 2026 of approximately $480 million to reported revenue on an owned-period basis.

Total Company revenue for the first quarter of 2026 is expected to be in the range of $1.198 billion to $1.211 billion on a reported basis.

The Company expects first quarter 2026 non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.25 to $2.35, which reflects year-over-year growth of approximately +0.0% to +4.4%.

Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the full-year and first quarter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial measures, such as organic constant currency growth rates, constant currency growth rates and adjusted earnings per diluted share, among others, which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. The non-GAAP financial measures used in this release adjust for specified items that can be highly variable or difficult to predict. The Company generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of the Company's historical operating results, comparison to competitors' operating results and determination of management incentive compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business. Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company's reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this release.

Cautionary Statement

This release contains "forward-looking" statements regarding future results and events. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "feels", "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "suggests", "appears", "estimates", "projects" and similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements within this release for a variety of reasons, including and without limitation, risks or uncertainties related to our acquisition of Becton, Dickinson and Company's Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business, the impact of this acquisition on the Company's business and future results, including unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from this acquisition as well as difficulties and delays in achieving expected revenue and cost synergies related to this acquisition, the increased indebtedness of the Company as a result of this acquisition, our future financial and operational performance, future economic and market conditions, including our expectations about the growth rates of certain markets, our strategic initiatives, including our instrument replacement initiatives, respond and adapt to changing global dynamics, including the potential impacts of tariffs and supply chain challenges, our ability to retain and attract customers in various geographies and market segments, our market size and growth opportunities, our competitive positioning, projected costs, technological capabilities and plans, and objectives of management, and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Waters' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Such factors and others are discussed more fully in the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this release, as updated by the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release represent the Company's estimates or views as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates or views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024















Net sales $ 932,362

$ 872,714

$ 3,165,286

$ 2,958,387















Costs and operating expenses:













Cost of sales 362,864

348,516

1,288,822

1,200,201 Selling and administrative expenses 240,007

173,268

830,374

690,148 Research and development expenses 46,898

46,914

195,711

183,027 Purchased intangibles amortization 12,077

11,753

47,791

47,090 Litigation provision -

-

-

11,568















Operating income 270,516

292,263

802,588

826,353















Other income (expense), net 2,283

(843)

3,061

776 Interest expense, net (8,618)

(14,437)

(50,771)

(72,261)















Income from operations before income taxes 264,181

276,983

754,878

754,868















Provision for income taxes 38,967

45,585

112,249

117,034















Net income $ 225,214

$ 231,398

$ 642,629

$ 637,834































Net income per basic common share $ 3.78

$ 3.90

$ 10.80

$ 10.75















Weighted-average number of basic common shares 59,546

59,386

59,509

59,333































Net income per diluted common share $ 3.77

$ 3.88

$ 10.76

$ 10.71















Weighted-average number of diluted common shares and equivalents 59,763

59,645

59,706

59,552

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (In thousands)



















































Constant



Three Months Ended

Percent

Impact of

Currency



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Change

Currency

Growth Rate (a)

























NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS

















































Waters

$ 823,937

$ 764,309

8 %

1 %

7 % TA



108,425



108,405

0 %

0 %

0 %

























Total

$ 932,362

$ 872,714

7 %

1 %

6 %



















































NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES

















































Instruments

$ 432,850

$ 419,616

3 %

1 %

3 %

























Service



329,156



301,844

9 %

1 %

8 % Chemistry



170,356



151,254

13 %

1 %

12 % Total Recurring



499,512



453,098

10 %

1 %

9 %

























Total

$ 932,362

$ 872,714

7 %

1 %

6 %



















































NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY

















































Asia

$ 283,967

$ 272,903

4 %

(7 %)

11 % Americas



332,424



321,005

4 %

0 %

4 % Europe



315,971



278,806

13 %

9 %

4 %

























Total

$ 932,362

$ 872,714

7 %

1 %

6 %



















































NET SALES - MARKETS

















































Pharmaceutical

$ 540,567

$ 498,807

8 %

1 %

7 % Industrial



284,465



264,027

8 %

0 %

8 % Academic & Government



107,330



109,880

(2 %)

1 %

(3 %)

























Total

$ 932,362

$ 872,714

7 %

1 %

6 %













(a) The Company believes that referring to comparable constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP

Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(In thousands)























































Constant





Twelve Months Ended

Percent

Impact of

Currency





December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Change

Currency

Growth Rate (a)





























NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS





















































Waters

$ 2,813,446

$ 2,604,421

8 %

0 %

8 %

TA



351,840



353,966

(1 %)

0 %

(1 %)





























Total

$ 3,165,286

$ 2,958,387

7 %

0 %

7 %

























































NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES





















































Instruments

$ 1,345,642

$ 1,278,695

5 %

0 %

5 %





























Service



1,188,186



1,114,211

7 %

0 %

7 %

Chemistry



631,458



565,481

12 %

0 %

12 %

Total Recurring



1,819,644



1,679,692

8 %

0 %

8 %





























Total

$ 3,165,286

$ 2,958,387

7 %

0 %

7 %

























































NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY





















































Asia

$ 1,040,397

$ 969,222

7 %

(5 %)

13 %

Americas



1,161,513



1,115,780

4 %

0 %

4 %

Europe



963,376



873,385

10 %

6 %

5 %





























Total

$ 3,165,286

$ 2,958,387

7 %

0 %

7 %

























































NET SALES - MARKETS





















































Pharmaceutical

$ 1,873,362

$ 1,718,899

9 %

0 %

9 %

Industrial



961,154



908,486

6 %

0 %

6 %

Academic & Government



330,770



331,002

0 %

1 %

(1 %)





























Total

$ 3,165,286

$ 2,958,387

7 %

0 %

7 %















(a) The Company believes that referring to comparable constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financials Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (In thousands, except per share data)











































































































Income from





























































Operations

























Selling &



Research &









Operating



Other



Interest



before



Provision for









Diluted







Administrative



Development



Operating



Income



Income



Expense,



Income



Income



Net



Earnings







Expenses(a)



Expenses



Income



Percentage



(Expense)



Net



Taxes



Taxes



Income



per Share Three Months Ended December 31, 2025



























































GAAP

$ 252,084

$ 46,898

$ 270,516



29.0 %

$ 2,283

$ (8,618)

$ 264,181

$ 38,967

$ 225,214

$ 3.77 Adjustments:





























































Purchased intangibles amortization (b)



(12,077)



-



12,077



1.3 %



-



-



12,077



2,930



9,147



0.15

Restructuring costs and certain other items (c)



(3,290)



-



3,290



0.4 %



(2,398)



-



892



216



676



0.01

ERP implementation and transformation costs (d)



(5,777)



-



5,777



0.6 %



-



-



5,777



1,386



4,391



0.07

Acquisition related costs (e)



(39,975)



3,204



36,771



3.9 %



-



-



36,771



6,589



30,182



0.51

Financing Costs (h)



-



-



-



-



-



1,518



1,518



364



1,154



0.02 Adjusted Non-GAAP

$ 190,965

$ 50,102

$ 328,431



35.2 %

$ (115)

$ (7,100)

$ 321,216

$ 50,452

$ 270,764

$ 4.53































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



























































GAAP

$ 185,021

$ 46,914

$ 292,263



33.5 %

$ (843)

$ (14,437)

$ 276,983

$ 45,585

$ 231,398

$ 3.88 Adjustments:





























































Purchased intangibles amortization (b)



(11,753)



-



11,753



1.3 %



-



-



11,753



2,813



8,940



0.15

Restructuring costs and certain other items (c)



(1,480)



-



1,480



0.2 %



-



-



1,480



354



1,126



0.02

ERP implementation and transformation costs (d)



(1,346)



-



1,346



0.2 %



-



-



1,346



337



1,009



0.02

Retention bonus obligation (g)



(1,911)



(636)



2,547



0.3 %



-



-



2,547



612



1,935



0.03 Adjusted Non-GAAP

$ 168,531

$ 46,278

$ 309,389



35.5 %

$ (843)

$ (14,437)

$ 294,109

$ 49,701

$ 244,408

$ 4.10































































Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025



























































GAAP

$ 878,165

$ 195,711

$ 802,588



25.4 %

$ 3,061

$ (50,771)

$ 754,878

$ 112,249

$ 642,629

$ 10.76 Adjustments:





























































Purchased intangibles amortization (b)



(47,791)



-



47,791



1.5 %



-



-



47,791



11,476



36,315



0.61

Restructuring costs and certain other items (c)



(9,036)



-



9,036



0.3 %



(2,398)



-



6,638



1,560



5,078



0.09

ERP implementation and transformation costs (d)



(19,588)



-



19,588



0.6 %



-



-



19,588



4,701



14,887



0.25

Acquisition related costs (e)



(81,068)



(531)



81,599



2.6 %



-



-



81,599



11,318



70,281



1.18

Retention bonus obligation (g)



(2,864)



(954)



3,818



0.1 %



-



-



3,818



916



2,902



0.05

Financing Costs (h)



-



-



-



-



-



15,578



15,578



3,738



11,840



0.20 Adjusted Non-GAAP

$ 717,818

$ 194,226

$ 964,420



30.5 %

$ 663

$ (35,193)

$ 929,890

$ 145,958

$ 783,932

$ 13.13































































Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024



























































GAAP

$ 748,806

$ 183,027

$ 826,353



27.9 %

$ 776

$ (72,261)

$ 754,868

$ 117,034

$ 637,834

$ 10.71 Adjustments:





























































Purchased intangibles amortization (b)



(47,090)



-



47,090



1.6 %



-



-



47,090



11,269



35,821



0.60

Restructuring costs and certain other items (c)



(12,160)



-



12,160



0.4 %



-



-



12,160



2,971



9,189



0.15

ERP implementation and transformation costs (d)



(1,346)



-



1,346



0.0 %



-



-



1,346



337



1,009



0.02

Litigation provision and settlement (f)



(11,568)



-



11,568



0.4 %



-



-



11,568



2,776



8,792



0.15

Retention bonus obligation (g)



(13,362)



(4,453)



17,815



0.6 %



-



-



17,815



4,276



13,539



0.23 Adjusted Non-GAAP

$ 663,280

$ 178,574

$ 916,332



31.0 %

$ 776

$ (72,261)

$ 844,847

$ 138,663

$ 706,184

$ 11.86













(a) Selling & administrative expenses include purchased intangibles amortization and litigation provisions and settlements. (b) The purchased intangibles amortization, a non-cash expense, was excluded to be consistent with how management evaluates the performance of its core business against historical operating results and the operating results of competitors over periods of time. (c) Restructuring costs and certain other items were excluded as the Company believes that the cost to consolidate operations, reduce overhead, and certain other income or expense items are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses of a specific function or geographic location of the Company. (d) ERP implementation and transformation costs represent costs related to the Company's initiative to transition from its legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to a new global ERP solution with a cloud-based infrastructure. These costs, which do not represent normal or future ongoing business expenses, are one-time, non-recurring costs related to the establishment of our new global ERP solution that were determined to be non-capitalizable in accordance with accounting standards. (e) Acquisition related costs include all incremental costs incurred to effect the business combination, such as advisory, legal, accounting, tax, valuation, other professional fees, and integration costs. The Company believes that these costs are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses. (f) Litigation provisions and settlement gains were excluded as these items are isolated, unpredictable and not expected to recur regularly. (g) In connection with the Wyatt acquisition, the Company recognized a two-year retention bonus obligation that is contingent upon the employee's providing future service and continued employment with Waters. The Company believes that these costs are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses. (h) Financing costs relate to certain financing fees incurred by the Company to secure access to certain debt facilities in connection with the agreement Waters entered into to acquire the Biosciences and Diagnostics Solutions business of Becton, Dickinson & Company. The Company believes that these costs are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Preliminary Condensed Unclassified Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands and unaudited)

































December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 587,831

$ 325,355 Accounts receivable

828,844

733,365 Inventories

572,371

477,261 Property, plant and equipment, net

642,046

651,200 Intangible assets, net

558,179

567,906 Goodwill

1,340,081

1,295,720 Other assets

554,625

502,988 Total assets

$ 5,083,977

$ 4,553,795



















Notes payable and debt

$ 1,407,445

$ 1,626,488 Other liabilities

1,115,290

1,098,800 Total liabilities

2,522,735

2,725,288









Total stockholders' equity

2,561,242

1,828,507 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,083,977

$ 4,553,795

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (In thousands and unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended







December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024















Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income $ 225,214

$ 231,398



$ 642,629

$ 637,834

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net





















cash provided by operating activities:



















Stock-based compensation 14,502

11,716



54,127

44,709



Depreciation and amortization 52,541

48,575



206,237

191,825



Change in operating assets and liabilities and other, net (127,704)

(51,550)



(250,438)

(112,245)





Net cash provided by operating activities 164,553

240,139



652,555

762,123























Cash flows from investing activities:

















Additions to property, plant, equipment





















and software capitalization (38,973)

(52,104)



(112,745)

(142,481)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired -

-



(35,053)

-

Investments in unaffiliated companies (6,000)

-



(7,295)

(1,489)

Net change in investments -

(9)



-

(53)

Other cash flow from investing activities, net 2,840

-



2,840









Net cash used in investing activities (42,133)

(52,113)



(152,253)

(144,023)























Cash flows from financing activities:

















Net change in debt (335)

(200,000)



(243,321)

(730,000)

Proceeds from stock plans 5,169

5,293



20,790

30,366

Purchases of treasury shares (144)

(66)



(14,667)

(13,541)

Other cash flow from financing activities, net (1,354)

1,195



(7)

16,500





Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,336

(193,578)



(237,205)

(696,675)























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,957

(541)



(621)

7,920





Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 128,713

(6,093)



262,476

(70,655)























Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 459,118

330,514



325,355

395,076





Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 587,831

$ 324,421



$ 587,831

$ 324,421































































































Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (a)







































































Net cash provided by operating activities - GAAP $ 164,553

$ 240,139



$ 652,555

$ 762,123

























Adjustments:



















Additions to property, plant, equipment





















and software capitalization (38,973)

(52,104)



(112,745)

(142,481)



Tax reform payments -

-



120,006

95,645



Litigation settlements (received) paid, net (375)

-



(2,625)

9,250



Payment of Wyatt retention bonus obligation (b) -

-



20,127

19,770 Free Cash Flow - Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 125,205

$ 188,035



$ 677,318

$ 744,307













(a) The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flow from operations accounted for under GAAP less capital expenditures and software capitalizations plus or minus any unusual and non recurring items. Free cash flow is not a GAAP measurement and may not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies. (b) During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company made retention payments under the Wyatt retention bonus program. The Company believes that these payments are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Projected GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Outlook (In millions, except per share data)













































Twelve Months Ended

Three Months Ended





December 31, 2026

April 4, 2026





Range

Range Projected revenue



































Reported revenue

$ 6,405 - $ 6,455

$ 1,198 - $ 1,211 Impact of:

















Acquired business contribution

$ 3,000 - $ 3,000

$ 480 - $ 480

Revenue synergies

$ 50 - $ 50

$ - - $ - Organic reported revenue

$ 3,355 - $ 3,405

$ 718 - $ 731 Organic reported revenue growth

6.0 % - 7.5 %

8.5 % - 10.5 % Currency translation impact

0.5 % - 0.5 %

1.5 % - 1.5 % Organic constant currency revenue growth (a)

5.5 % - 7.0 %

7.0 % - 9.0 %

























Range

Range Projected Earnings Per Diluted Share



































GAAP earnings per diluted share

$ 6.63 - $ 6.83

$ 0.05 - $ 0.15 Adjustments:

















Purchased intangibles amortization $ 5.24 - $ 5.24

$ 1.05 - $ 1.05

ERP implementation and transformation costs $ 0.14 - $ 0.14

$ 0.06 - $ 0.06

Acquisition related costs $ 0.45 - $ 0.45

$ 0.45 - $ 0.45

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory fair value step-up $ 1.84 - $ 1.84

$ 0.64 - $ 0.64 Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 14.30 - $ 14.50

$ 2.25 - $ 2.35





(a) Organic constant currency growth rates are a non-GAAP financial measure that measures the change in net revenue between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period and excluding the impact of acquisitions made within twelve months of the acquisition close date. These amounts are estimated at the current foreign currency exchange rates and based on the forecasted geographical revenue in local currency, as well as an assessment of market conditions as of the date of this press release, and may differ significantly from actual results.



These forward-looking adjustment estimates do not reflect future gains and charges that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance.

