299,10304,2013:23
299,10304,2013:23
PR Newswire
09.02.2026 12:36 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Highlights

Fourth Quarter 2025

  • Sales of $932 million landed at the high-end of reported sales growth guidance range; grew 7% as reported and 6% in constant currency
  • Growth led by high single-digit constant currency growth in Pharma and Industrial end-markets, with broad-based growth across all regions
  • Chemistry grew 12% in constant currency as new bioseparations products continued to experience significant customer demand
  • Instruments grew 3% in constant currency, with high single-digit LC-MS growth partially offset by TA and transition to subscription model for Empower
  • GAAP EPS of $3.77; non-GAAP EPS of $4.53 grew double digits

Full-Year 2025

  • Sales of $3,165 million grew 7% as reported and 7% in constant currency
  • Instruments grew 5% in constant currency, led by strong LC-MS growth
  • Recurring Revenue grew 8% in constant currency, led by 12% Chemistry growth
  • GAAP EPS of $10.76; non-GAAP EPS of $13.13 grew double digits

MILFORD, Mass., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $932 million, an increase of 7% as reported and 6% in constant currency, compared to sales of $873 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $3.77, compared to $3.88 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2025 grew 10% to $4.53, compared to $4.10 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

"Our team delivered industry-leading results in 2025, achieving high single-digit revenue growth and double-digit adjusted EPS growth. We expect this momentum to continue into 2026, driven by strong execution of the multi-year instrument replacement cycle, continued contribution from pioneering innovation, and our Waters-specific idiosyncratic growth drivers," said Udit Batra, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer, Waters Corporation.

"As we enter 2026, the addition of BD Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions marks a transformative step forward for Waters. Today, we will close the transaction and are launching commercial excellence initiatives tied to instrument replacement, e-commerce, and service attachment that will build momentum and drive the first phase of our stated revenue synergies. Within the P&L, we also expect to make decisive progress towards realizing our stated cost synergies in the months ahead. Our starting 2026 guidance calls for an attractive 5.3% combined company sales growth at mid-point, with opportunity for outperformance as the year progresses."

Fourth Quarter 2025

During the fourth quarter of 2025, sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 8% as reported and 7% in constant currency. Sales into the industrial market increased 8% as reported and in constant currency. Sales into the academic and government market decreased 2% as reported and 3% in constant currency.

During the quarter, instrument system sales increased 3% as reported and in constant currency. Recurring revenues, which represent the combination of service and precision chemistries, increased 10% as reported and 9% in constant currency.

Geographically, sales in Asia during the quarter increased 4% as reported and 11% in constant currency. Sales in the Americas increased 4% as reported and in constant currency. Sales in Europe increased 13% as reported and 4% in constant currency.

Full-Year 2025

Sales for the fiscal year 2025 were $3,165 million, an increase of 7% as reported and in constant currency, compared to sales of $2,958 million for fiscal year 2024.

On a GAAP basis, EPS for fiscal year 2025 was $10.76 compared to $10.71 for fiscal year 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS increased by 11% to $13.13 compared to $11.86 for fiscal year 2024.

During the fiscal year 2025, sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 9% as reported and in constant currency. Sales into the industrial market increased 6% as reported and in constant currency. Sales into the academic and government market were flat as reported and decreased 1% in constant currency.

During the year, instrument system sales increased 5% as reported and in constant currency. Recurring revenues, which represent the combination of service and precision chemistries, increased 8% as reported and in constant currency.

Geographically, sales in Asia during the year increased 7% as reported and 13% in constant currency. Sales in the Americas increased 4% as reported and in constant currency. Sales in Europe increased 10% as reported and 5% in constant currency.

Unless otherwise noted, sales growth and decline percentages are presented on an as-reported basis. A description and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results appear in the tables below and can be found on the Company's website www.waters.com in the Investor Relations section.

Full-Year and First Quarter 2026 Financial Guidance

Full-Year 2026 Financial Guidance

The Company expects full-year 2026 organic constant currency revenue growth to be in the range of +5.5% to +7.0%. Including the positive impact of currency translation, full-year 2026 organic reported revenue is expected to be in the range of $3.355 billion to $3.405 billion.

The Company expects an acquired business contribution in full-year 2026 of approximately $3.000 billion to reported revenue on an owned-period basis.

Including the positive impact of expected revenue synergies, total Company revenue for full-year 2026 is expected to be in the range of $6.405 billion to $6.455 billion on a reported basis.

The Company expects full-year 2026 non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $14.30 to $14.50, which includes $0.10 cents of accretion versus the Company's standalone non-GAAP EPS profile due to our combination with the Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business of Becton, Dickinson & Company. This represents year-over-year non-GAAP EPS growth of approximately +8.9% to +10.4% for full-year 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Guidance

The Company expects first quarter 2026 organic constant currency revenue growth to be in the range of +7.0% to +9.0%. Including the positive impact of currency translation, first quarter 2026 organic reported revenue is expected to be in the range of $718 million to $731 million.

The Company expects an acquired business contribution in the first quarter of 2026 of approximately $480 million to reported revenue on an owned-period basis.

Total Company revenue for the first quarter of 2026 is expected to be in the range of $1.198 billion to $1.211 billion on a reported basis.

The Company expects first quarter 2026 non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.25 to $2.35, which reflects year-over-year growth of approximately +0.0% to +4.4%.

Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the full-year and first quarter.

Conference Call Details

Waters Corporation will webcast its fourth quarter 2025 financial results conference call today, February 9, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call and see the accompanying slide presentation, please visit www.waters.com, select "Investor Relations" under the "About Waters" section, navigate to "Events & Presentations," and click on the "Webcast." A replay will be available through at least March 9, 2026.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) is a global leader in analytical instruments, separations technologies, and software, serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for over 65 years. Our Company helps ensure the efficacy of medicines, the safety of food and the purity of water, and the quality and sustainability of products used every day. In over 100 countries, our 7,900+ passionate employees collaborate with customers in laboratories, manufacturing sites, and hospitals to accelerate the benefits of pioneering science.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial measures, such as organic constant currency growth rates, constant currency growth rates and adjusted earnings per diluted share, among others, which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. The non-GAAP financial measures used in this release adjust for specified items that can be highly variable or difficult to predict. The Company generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of the Company's historical operating results, comparison to competitors' operating results and determination of management incentive compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business. Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company's reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this release.

Cautionary Statement

This release contains "forward-looking" statements regarding future results and events. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "feels", "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "suggests", "appears", "estimates", "projects" and similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements within this release for a variety of reasons, including and without limitation, risks or uncertainties related to our acquisition of Becton, Dickinson and Company's Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business, the impact of this acquisition on the Company's business and future results, including unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from this acquisition as well as difficulties and delays in achieving expected revenue and cost synergies related to this acquisition, the increased indebtedness of the Company as a result of this acquisition, our future financial and operational performance, future economic and market conditions, including our expectations about the growth rates of certain markets, our strategic initiatives, including our instrument replacement initiatives, respond and adapt to changing global dynamics, including the potential impacts of tariffs and supply chain challenges, our ability to retain and attract customers in various geographies and market segments, our market size and growth opportunities, our competitive positioning, projected costs, technological capabilities and plans, and objectives of management, and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Waters' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Such factors and others are discussed more fully in the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this release, as updated by the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release represent the Company's estimates or views as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates or views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2025


December 31,
2024









Net sales

$ 932,362


$ 872,714


$ 3,165,286


$ 2,958,387









Costs and operating expenses:








Cost of sales

362,864


348,516


1,288,822


1,200,201

Selling and administrative expenses

240,007


173,268


830,374


690,148

Research and development expenses

46,898


46,914


195,711


183,027

Purchased intangibles amortization

12,077


11,753


47,791


47,090

Litigation provision

-


-


-


11,568









Operating income

270,516


292,263


802,588


826,353









Other income (expense), net

2,283


(843)


3,061


776

Interest expense, net

(8,618)


(14,437)


(50,771)


(72,261)









Income from operations before income taxes

264,181


276,983


754,878


754,868









Provision for income taxes

38,967


45,585


112,249


117,034









Net income

$ 225,214


$ 231,398


$ 642,629


$ 637,834

















Net income per basic common share

$ 3.78


$ 3.90


$ 10.80


$ 10.75









Weighted-average number of basic common shares

59,546


59,386


59,509


59,333

















Net income per diluted common share

$ 3.77


$ 3.88


$ 10.76


$ 10.71









Weighted-average number of diluted common shares and equivalents

59,763


59,645


59,706


59,552

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP

Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(In thousands)



























Constant



Three Months Ended


Percent


Impact of


Currency



December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


Change


Currency


Growth Rate (a)














NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS


























Waters


$

823,937


$

764,309


8 %


1 %


7 %

TA



108,425



108,405


0 %


0 %


0 %














Total


$

932,362


$

872,714


7 %


1 %


6 %



























NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES


























Instruments


$

432,850


$

419,616


3 %


1 %


3 %














Service



329,156



301,844


9 %


1 %


8 %

Chemistry



170,356



151,254


13 %


1 %


12 %

Total Recurring



499,512



453,098


10 %


1 %


9 %














Total


$

932,362


$

872,714


7 %


1 %


6 %



























NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY


























Asia


$

283,967


$

272,903


4 %


(7 %)


11 %

Americas



332,424



321,005


4 %


0 %


4 %

Europe



315,971



278,806


13 %


9 %


4 %














Total


$

932,362


$

872,714


7 %


1 %


6 %



























NET SALES - MARKETS


























Pharmaceutical


$

540,567


$

498,807


8 %


1 %


7 %

Industrial



284,465



264,027


8 %


0 %


8 %

Academic & Government



107,330



109,880


(2 %)


1 %


(3 %)














Total


$

932,362


$

872,714


7 %


1 %


6 %







(a)

The Company believes that referring to comparable constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries


Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP


Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets


Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024


(In thousands)





























Constant




Twelve Months Ended


Percent


Impact of


Currency




December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


Change


Currency


Growth Rate (a)
















NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS




























Waters


$

2,813,446


$

2,604,421


8 %


0 %


8 %


TA



351,840



353,966


(1 %)


0 %


(1 %)
















Total


$

3,165,286


$

2,958,387


7 %


0 %


7 %






























NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES




























Instruments


$

1,345,642


$

1,278,695


5 %


0 %


5 %
















Service



1,188,186



1,114,211


7 %


0 %


7 %


Chemistry



631,458



565,481


12 %


0 %


12 %


Total Recurring



1,819,644



1,679,692


8 %


0 %


8 %
















Total


$

3,165,286


$

2,958,387


7 %


0 %


7 %






























NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY




























Asia


$

1,040,397


$

969,222


7 %


(5 %)


13 %


Americas



1,161,513



1,115,780


4 %


0 %


4 %


Europe



963,376



873,385


10 %


6 %


5 %
















Total


$

3,165,286


$

2,958,387


7 %


0 %


7 %






























NET SALES - MARKETS




























Pharmaceutical


$

1,873,362


$

1,718,899


9 %


0 %


9 %


Industrial



961,154



908,486


6 %


0 %


6 %


Academic & Government



330,770



331,002


0 %


1 %


(1 %)
















Total


$

3,165,286


$

2,958,387


7 %


0 %


7 %








(a)

The Company believes that referring to comparable constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financials

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(In thousands, except per share data)























































Income from
































Operations














Selling &



Research &






Operating



Other



Interest



before



Provision for






Diluted





Administrative



Development



Operating



Income



Income



Expense,



Income



Income



Net



Earnings





Expenses(a)



Expenses



Income



Percentage



(Expense)



Net



Taxes



Taxes



Income



per Share

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025































GAAP


$

252,084


$

46,898


$

270,516



29.0 %


$

2,283


$

(8,618)


$

264,181


$

38,967


$

225,214


$

3.77

Adjustments:
































Purchased intangibles amortization (b)



(12,077)



-



12,077



1.3 %



-



-



12,077



2,930



9,147



0.15


Restructuring costs and certain other items (c)



(3,290)



-



3,290



0.4 %



(2,398)



-



892



216



676



0.01


ERP implementation and transformation costs (d)



(5,777)



-



5,777



0.6 %



-



-



5,777



1,386



4,391



0.07


Acquisition related costs (e)



(39,975)



3,204



36,771



3.9 %



-



-



36,771



6,589



30,182



0.51


Financing Costs (h)



-



-



-



-



-



1,518



1,518



364



1,154



0.02

Adjusted Non-GAAP


$

190,965


$

50,102


$

328,431



35.2 %


$

(115)


$

(7,100)


$

321,216


$

50,452


$

270,764


$

4.53

































Three Months Ended December 31, 2024































GAAP


$

185,021


$

46,914


$

292,263



33.5 %


$

(843)


$

(14,437)


$

276,983


$

45,585


$

231,398


$

3.88

Adjustments:
































Purchased intangibles amortization (b)



(11,753)



-



11,753



1.3 %



-



-



11,753



2,813



8,940



0.15


Restructuring costs and certain other items (c)



(1,480)



-



1,480



0.2 %



-



-



1,480



354



1,126



0.02


ERP implementation and transformation costs (d)



(1,346)



-



1,346



0.2 %



-



-



1,346



337



1,009



0.02


Retention bonus obligation (g)



(1,911)



(636)



2,547



0.3 %



-



-



2,547



612



1,935



0.03

Adjusted Non-GAAP


$

168,531


$

46,278


$

309,389



35.5 %


$

(843)


$

(14,437)


$

294,109


$

49,701


$

244,408


$

4.10

































Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025































GAAP


$

878,165


$

195,711


$

802,588



25.4 %


$

3,061


$

(50,771)


$

754,878


$

112,249


$

642,629


$

10.76

Adjustments:
































Purchased intangibles amortization (b)



(47,791)



-



47,791



1.5 %



-



-



47,791



11,476



36,315



0.61


Restructuring costs and certain other items (c)



(9,036)



-



9,036



0.3 %



(2,398)



-



6,638



1,560



5,078



0.09


ERP implementation and transformation costs (d)



(19,588)



-



19,588



0.6 %



-



-



19,588



4,701



14,887



0.25


Acquisition related costs (e)



(81,068)



(531)



81,599



2.6 %



-



-



81,599



11,318



70,281



1.18


Retention bonus obligation (g)



(2,864)



(954)



3,818



0.1 %



-



-



3,818



916



2,902



0.05


Financing Costs (h)



-



-



-



-



-



15,578



15,578



3,738



11,840



0.20

Adjusted Non-GAAP


$

717,818


$

194,226


$

964,420



30.5 %


$

663


$

(35,193)


$

929,890


$

145,958


$

783,932


$

13.13

































Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024































GAAP


$

748,806


$

183,027


$

826,353



27.9 %


$

776


$

(72,261)


$

754,868


$

117,034


$

637,834


$

10.71

Adjustments:
































Purchased intangibles amortization (b)



(47,090)



-



47,090



1.6 %



-



-



47,090



11,269



35,821



0.60


Restructuring costs and certain other items (c)



(12,160)



-



12,160



0.4 %



-



-



12,160



2,971



9,189



0.15


ERP implementation and transformation costs (d)



(1,346)



-



1,346



0.0 %



-



-



1,346



337



1,009



0.02


Litigation provision and settlement (f)



(11,568)



-



11,568



0.4 %



-



-



11,568



2,776



8,792



0.15


Retention bonus obligation (g)



(13,362)



(4,453)



17,815



0.6 %



-



-



17,815



4,276



13,539



0.23

Adjusted Non-GAAP


$

663,280


$

178,574


$

916,332



31.0 %


$

776


$

(72,261)


$

844,847


$

138,663


$

706,184


$

11.86







(a)

Selling & administrative expenses include purchased intangibles amortization and litigation provisions and settlements.

(b)

The purchased intangibles amortization, a non-cash expense, was excluded to be consistent with how management evaluates the performance of its core business against historical operating results and the operating results of competitors over periods of time.

(c)

Restructuring costs and certain other items were excluded as the Company believes that the cost to consolidate operations, reduce overhead, and certain other income or expense items are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses of a specific function or geographic location of the Company.

(d)

ERP implementation and transformation costs represent costs related to the Company's initiative to transition from its legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to a new global ERP solution with a cloud-based infrastructure. These costs, which do not represent normal or future ongoing business expenses, are one-time, non-recurring costs related to the establishment of our new global ERP solution that were determined to be non-capitalizable in accordance with accounting standards.

(e)

Acquisition related costs include all incremental costs incurred to effect the business combination, such as advisory, legal, accounting, tax, valuation, other professional fees, and integration costs. The Company believes that these costs are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses.

(f)

Litigation provisions and settlement gains were excluded as these items are isolated, unpredictable and not expected to recur regularly.

(g)

In connection with the Wyatt acquisition, the Company recognized a two-year retention bonus obligation that is contingent upon the employee's providing future service and continued employment with Waters. The Company believes that these costs are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses.

(h)

Financing costs relate to certain financing fees incurred by the Company to secure access to certain debt facilities in connection with the agreement Waters entered into to acquire the Biosciences and Diagnostics Solutions business of Becton, Dickinson & Company. The Company believes that these costs are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries

Preliminary Condensed Unclassified Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands and unaudited)


















December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024






Cash and cash equivalents


$ 587,831


$ 325,355

Accounts receivable


828,844


733,365

Inventories


572,371


477,261

Property, plant and equipment, net


642,046


651,200

Intangible assets, net


558,179


567,906

Goodwill


1,340,081


1,295,720

Other assets


554,625


502,988

Total assets


$ 5,083,977


$ 4,553,795











Notes payable and debt


$ 1,407,445


$ 1,626,488

Other liabilities


1,115,290


1,098,800

Total liabilities


2,522,735


2,725,288






Total stockholders' equity


2,561,242


1,828,507

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 5,083,977


$ 4,553,795

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(In thousands and unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024



December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024









Cash flows from operating activities:










Net income

$ 225,214


$ 231,398



$ 642,629


$ 637,834


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net












cash provided by operating activities:











Stock-based compensation

14,502


11,716



54,127


44,709



Depreciation and amortization

52,541


48,575



206,237


191,825



Change in operating assets and liabilities and other, net

(127,704)


(51,550)



(250,438)


(112,245)




Net cash provided by operating activities

164,553


240,139



652,555


762,123













Cash flows from investing activities:










Additions to property, plant, equipment












and software capitalization

(38,973)


(52,104)



(112,745)


(142,481)


Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-


-



(35,053)


-


Investments in unaffiliated companies

(6,000)


-



(7,295)


(1,489)


Net change in investments

-


(9)



-


(53)


Other cash flow from investing activities, net

2,840


-



2,840






Net cash used in investing activities

(42,133)


(52,113)



(152,253)


(144,023)













Cash flows from financing activities:










Net change in debt

(335)


(200,000)



(243,321)


(730,000)


Proceeds from stock plans

5,169


5,293



20,790


30,366


Purchases of treasury shares

(144)


(66)



(14,667)


(13,541)


Other cash flow from financing activities, net

(1,354)


1,195



(7)


16,500




Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

3,336


(193,578)



(237,205)


(696,675)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2,957


(541)



(621)


7,920




Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

128,713


(6,093)



262,476


(70,655)













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

459,118


330,514



325,355


395,076




Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 587,831


$ 324,421



$ 587,831


$ 324,421

















































Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (a)





































Net cash provided by operating activities - GAAP

$ 164,553


$ 240,139



$ 652,555


$ 762,123














Adjustments:











Additions to property, plant, equipment












and software capitalization

(38,973)


(52,104)



(112,745)


(142,481)



Tax reform payments

-


-



120,006


95,645



Litigation settlements (received) paid, net

(375)


-



(2,625)


9,250



Payment of Wyatt retention bonus obligation (b)

-


-



20,127


19,770

Free Cash Flow - Adjusted Non-GAAP

$ 125,205


$ 188,035



$ 677,318


$ 744,307







(a)

The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flow from operations accounted for under GAAP less capital expenditures and software capitalizations plus or minus any unusual and non recurring items. Free cash flow is not a GAAP measurement and may not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies.

(b)

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company made retention payments under the Wyatt retention bonus program. The Company believes that these payments are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Projected GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Outlook

(In millions, except per share data)
























Twelve Months Ended


Three Months Ended




December 31, 2026


April 4, 2026




Range


Range

Projected revenue



















Reported revenue


$ 6,405

-

$ 6,455


$ 1,198

-

$ 1,211

Impact of:










Acquired business contribution


$ 3,000

-

$ 3,000


$ 480

-

$ 480


Revenue synergies


$ 50

-

$ 50


$ -

-

$ -

Organic reported revenue


$ 3,355

-

$ 3,405


$ 718

-

$ 731

Organic reported revenue growth


6.0 %

-

7.5 %


8.5 %

-

10.5 %

Currency translation impact


0.5 %

-

0.5 %


1.5 %

-

1.5 %

Organic constant currency revenue growth (a)


5.5 %

-

7.0 %


7.0 %

-

9.0 %














Range


Range

Projected Earnings Per Diluted Share



















GAAP earnings per diluted share


$ 6.63

-

$ 6.83


$ 0.05

-

$ 0.15

Adjustments:










Purchased intangibles amortization

$ 5.24

-

$ 5.24


$ 1.05

-

$ 1.05


ERP implementation and transformation costs

$ 0.14

-

$ 0.14


$ 0.06

-

$ 0.06


Acquisition related costs

$ 0.45

-

$ 0.45


$ 0.45

-

$ 0.45


Amortization of acquisition-related inventory fair value step-up

$ 1.84

-

$ 1.84


$ 0.64

-

$ 0.64

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share

$ 14.30

-

$ 14.50


$ 2.25

-

$ 2.35



(a)

Organic constant currency growth rates are a non-GAAP financial measure that measures the change in net revenue between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period and excluding the impact of acquisitions made within twelve months of the acquisition close date. These amounts are estimated at the current foreign currency exchange rates and based on the forecasted geographical revenue in local currency, as well as an assessment of market conditions as of the date of this press release, and may differ significantly from actual results.



These forward-looking adjustment estimates do not reflect future gains and charges that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance.

Contact: Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations - (508) 482-3448

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/waters-corporation-nyse-wat-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-financial-results-302682095.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
