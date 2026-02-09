Anzeige
Montag, 09.02.2026
PR Newswire
09.02.2026 13:00 Uhr
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 6 February 2026 were:

256.16p Capital only (undiluted)
262.21p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback cancellation of 30,000 ordinary shares on 4th February 2026, the Company has 18,666,068 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,081,532 shares held in Treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


