Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Cheelcare Inc. (TSXV: CHER) ("Cheelcare" or the "Company"), a Canadian innovator in advanced mobility solutions, today announced that it has entered into term sheets with strategic investors for a non-brokered unsecured promissory note (the "Notes") financing for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering is expected to include $750,000 from Pathfinder Asset Management Ltd. ("PAML") and $250,000 from NameSilo Technologies Corp ("NameSilo" and together with PAML (the "Lenders")) subject to execution of definitive agreements and TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval.

The Notes will have a term of eighteen (18) months and will accrue interest at the rate of 12% per annum, with principal due and payable on maturity and interest payable semi-annually. The Company has the right to redeem and prepay the Notes after one (1) year without notice, bonus or penalty.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for working capital, inventory, product manufacturing activities, and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will issue common shares of the Company (the "Bonus Shares") to the Lenders. The number of Bonus Shares to be issued to each Lender will be equal to 20% of the principal amount of the Notes divided by the Market Price (as defined in the policies the Exchange) of $1.51 per Bonus Share, which is the closing price of the Company's common shares on February 6, 2026. An aggregate of 132,450 Bonus Shares will be issued to the Lenders. The Bonus Shares will be subject to a four month hold period commencing from the date of issuance thereof, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.

Closing of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including Exchange approval.

No finder's fees or commissions are payable in connection with the Offering. The Lenders are arm's length parties to the Company.

About Cheelcare Inc.

Cheelcare designs and manufactures innovative mobility solutions that empower independence for people with disabilities. From the Companion power assist devices to the groundbreaking Curio robotic complex-rehab power wheelchair, Cheelcare combines engineering excellence with human-centered design to improve quality of life. For more information, please visit: www.cheelcare.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

