Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - TechCon Global today announced the five startups selected as finalists for the TechCon SouthWest 2026 Startup Innovation Showcase, taking place February 12-13, 2026, at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin.

The five finalists were chosen through a thorough and competitive review process, led by a distinguished Selection Committee of investors and operators with extensive expertise in venture capital, technology, and life sciences. The selected companies showcase a diverse range of innovations spanning medical devices, therapeutics, AI security, advanced materials, and human authentication.

Startup Innovation Showcase Finalists

The five startups selected to pitch at TechCon SouthWest 2026 are:

Imagine Devices - A medical device company developing novel technologies designed to improve diagnostic workflows and clinical decision-making through advanced engineering and physician-led innovation.

AlphaRose Therapeutics - A biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing targeted therapies aimed at addressing significant unmet needs in complex disease areas.

Moveris - A human authentication platform that verifies real human presence in digital interactions, addressing fraud, deepfakes, and synthetic media risks in the age of AI.

Molten Dynamics - An advanced materials company building next-generation manufacturing and materials technologies for high-performance industrial and energy applications.

MetaNeural - A neuro-inspired AI company developing cognitive-signal-based systems to establish trust, security, and authenticity in digital environments.

These companies will pitch live on Friday, February 13, 2026, as part of the TechCon SouthWest 2026 program.

Startup Selection Committee

The finalists were selected by an experienced Startup Selection Committee composed of leading investors and operators:

Jonathan Hung , Managing Partner, Entrepreneur Ventures

Nikos Iatropoulos , Managing Partner, IA Global Ventures

Sabari Raja , Managing Partner, JFF Ventures

Chris Garabedian , CEO, Xontogeny

Sarah Romanko , Associate, Geek Ventures

Arturo Pina, Managing Partner, AP1.VC

Judging Panel

Finalists will present in front of a national panel of leading investors and ecosystem leaders, including:

Ernie Bio , Managing Director, Forgepoint Capital

Aaron Perman , Partner, S3 Ventures

Jonathan Hung , Managing Partner, Entrepreneur Ventures

Nikos Iatropoulos , Managing Partner, IA Global Ventures

Kyle Hoedebecke , Managing Partner, 1836 Ventures

Chris Garabedian , CEO, Xontogeny

Susan Akbarpour , Managing Partner, Candou Ventures

Sarah Romanko , Associate, Geek Ventures

Mike Sherbakov, General Partner, Veteran Fund

"The depth and quality of submissions for TechCon SouthWest 2026 were exceptional," said Faisal Mushtaq, Founder & CEO of TechCon Global. "We're grateful to our Selection Committee for their rigorous evaluation and look forward to showcasing these outstanding startups to investors and industry leaders in Austin."

TechCon SouthWest is a premier conference produced by TechCon Global, bringing together founders, investors, executives, and operators shaping the future of technology and innovation. Held in Austin, TechCon SouthWest features curated programming across AI, digital health, life sciences, semiconductors, enterprise software, and emerging technologies, alongside a highly selective Startup Innovation Showcase.

Through thought-provoking panels, keynote conversations, and investor-led pitch competitions, TechCon SouthWest serves as a platform for meaningful dialogue, capital formation, and ecosystem building at the intersection of technology, entrepreneurship, and investment.

For more information, visit techconglobal.com.

