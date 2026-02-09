The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy has introduced a policy designed to support deployment of solar systems for self-consumption, with the first phase of the policy targeting the agricultural sector.The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy has launched a solar energy self-supply policy in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. The policy gives customers across the UAE capital the option to continue utilizing energy from the grid or to adopt flexible energy solutions such as solar systems for self-consumption, either with or without battery storage systems, and solar-powered water heaters. The first phase of the policy ...

