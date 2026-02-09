One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has agreed to acquire Bozzetto Group ("Bozzetto" or "the Company"), a global specialty chemicals provider. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Bergamo, Italy, Bozzetto is a global provider of sustainable chemical solutions, serving primarily the textile, agricultural, plasterboard, personal care, and water treatment markets. The Company offers more than 1,500 sustainability-certified formulations that enable customers to replace traditional chemical solutions, reflecting Bozzetto's long-standing commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship. The Company offers more than 2,300 products to approximately 1,500 customers in over 90 countries and employs over 600 people across seven manufacturing sites and eight sales offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

"Bozzetto is a highly scalable platform operating within a fragmented specialty chemicals landscape, underpinned by strong sustainability credentials and deep technical expertise," said Mario Ancic, Principal at One Equity Partners. "Its blue chip customer base, global footprint, and integrated, solutions oriented portfolio create a compelling foundation for growth. We look forward to partnering with management to accelerate Bozzetto's expansion through strategic transformational combinations and continued innovation."

"To position Bozzetto for long term growth and enhance our already international market presence, it is essential that we partner with an investor experienced in building global platforms through transformative M&A," said Roberto Curreri, CEO of Bozzetto Group. "One Equity Partners brings a clearly defined and executable M&A roadmap that aligns closely with our strategic objectives, including targeted expansion in priority end markets such as agriculture and personal care, and will enable the Company to accelerate its expansion as a leading specialty chemicals platform in its next phase of growth."

Freshfields was legal advisor to One Equity Partners, while KPMG provided accounting services. McKinsey Co. and Arcadis NV provided consulting services.

Jefferies advised Bozzetto Group, while White Case LLP was its legal advisor.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 500 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About Bozzetto Group

Bozzetto Group is a chemical company founded in Bergamo, Italy in 1919, and produces chemical auxiliary products for the textile, construction, water treatment, personal care, agrochemical sector, and other sectors. The Company's broad formulation and chemistry capabilities underpin more than 1,500 sustainability certified solutions designed to replace traditional products without compromising performance. Bozzetto serves approximately 1,500 customers in more than 90 countries through a global footprint of seven manufacturing sites and eight sales offices across Europe, Asia, and North America, enabling close customer collaboration and tailored, application driven solutions. For more information, please visit www.bozzetto-group.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260207183615/en/

Contacts:

Thomas Zadvydas

(646) 502-3538

tzadvydas@stantonprm.com