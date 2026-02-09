Sportradar AG: Sportradar to Power NBA Fan Experiences Across NBC Sports Regional Sports Networks through Advanced Data and Enhanced Visual Storytelling

ST GALLEN, Switzerland and NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) today announced a multi-year agreement with NBC Sports Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) to enhance the NBA viewing experience through real-time, cutting-edge broadcast solutions that enhance live game coverage.

NBC Sports Regional Networks will leverage Sportradar's NBA Advanced Data and GameFrame across live NBA game broadcasts during the 2025-26 and 2026-27 NBA seasons. The agreement supports hundreds of NBA telecasts across NBC Sports's regional networks, delivering more dynamic coverage to fans in multiple NBA markets nationwide.

At the center of the partnership is GameFrame, which uses AI to transform live NBA player-tracking data into on-air graphics, animated replays, shot charts, and customized digital assets. GameFrame supports in-game analysis and storytelling by helping on-air talent explain plays, positioning, and outcomes as the action unfolds.

"This agreement builds upon our long-standing relationship with NBC and reflects how we continue to expand the ways we support their live sports coverage," said Brian Josephs, VP, The Americas, Sportradar. "As NBC continues to evolve how it serves fans across platforms, Sportradar is helping deliver the data-driven tools that bring greater clarity and context to live games, creating more engaging NBA viewing experiences for fans."

"Enhancing the viewing experience is essential to our NBA coverage across regional sports networks," said Jon Slobotkin, SVP, Content & Live Programming, NBC Sports Regional Networks. "Sportradar's GameFrame offers a new way to add data-driven insights directly into live coverage, bringing visually stunning stories that resonate with today's fans."

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the Company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA and WNBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, PGA TOUR, UEFA, FIFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, and the Bundesliga, Sportradar covers more than a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com.

NBC Sports Regional Networks

NBC Sports Regional Networks, part of NBCUniversal Local, deliver live MLB, NBA and NHL games, along with extensive news, analysis and commentary programming, and original content. The NBC Sports Regional Networks are NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, and NBC Sports Philadelphia. The NBC Sports Regional Networks digital portfolio provides extensive live and on-demand video - led by live-game streaming - written articles and audio content across mobile web and desktop sites. The NBC Sports Regional Networks are now available 24/7 to Peacock subscribers via monthly add-on subscriptions.

