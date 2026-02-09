Lions Park Denture Clinic Recognized With Consumer Choice Award for Denturists in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Lions Park Denture Clinic has once again been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Denturists category for Southern Alberta. This marks the twelfth consecutive year the clinic has received this honour, highlighting its reputation for trusted care, innovation, and dedication to helping clients regain confidence in their smiles.

With more than 36 years of experience, Lions Park Denture Clinic has become a fixture in Calgary's oral health community. Known for its patient-centred approach, the clinic takes the time to evaluate each individual's needs and provide tailored solutions that restore comfort, functionality, and aesthetics.

Excellence In Denture Care

Lions Park Denture Clinic offers a wide range of services, from full and partial dentures to implant-supported dentures and athletic mouth guards. The clinic stays at the forefront of industry advancements, integrating the latest materials and techniques to deliver durable, natural-looking results.

"Our mission is simple-helping people eat, speak, and smile with confidence," says the Lions Park Denture Clinic team. "Winning the Consumer Choice Award for twelve years in a row shows that our patients appreciate the care and expertise we bring to every appointment."

Trusted By the Community

The Consumer Choice Award is especially meaningful as it reflects the voice of the community through independent research measuring satisfaction, reputation, and overall business excellence. For Lions Park Denture Clinic, being selected as Southern Alberta's top denturist year after year affirms the trust and loyalty built with patients across the region.

"This recognition isn't just about our team," the clinic adds. "It's about the people we serve. Their trust and continued support are what drive us to keep raising the standard of denture care."

A Personalized Approach

Every patient at Lions Park Denture Clinic is treated with individualised attention. From the initial consultation to ongoing adjustments, the clinic ensures that solutions are tailored to each person's unique needs. By blending compassionate care with technical expertise, Lions Park Denture Clinic provides an experience that makes patients feel comfortable and supported throughout their treatment.

Continuing A Legacy of Care

As it celebrates its twelfth Consumer Choice Award win, Lions Park Denture Clinic remains committed to its long-standing values of quality, professionalism, and innovation. With a focus on improving quality of life for every patient, the clinic continues to be a trusted choice for denture care in Southern Alberta.

To learn more about Lions Park Denture Clinic or to schedule a consultation, visit www.lionsparkdenturesab.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Lions Park Denture Clinic

With more than 36 years of experience, Lions Park Denture Clinic provides comprehensive denture services to patients across Southern Alberta. From full and partial dentures to implant-supported solutions and athletic mouth guards, the clinic combines compassionate care with advanced techniques to restore comfort, function, and confidence. Learn more at www.lionsparkdenturesab.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

