Money Mentors Wins Consumer Choice Award for Credit & Debt Counselling Services in Northern Alberta

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Money Mentors, an accredited non-profit credit counselling agency serving Albertans since 1997, has been awarded the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Credit & Debt Counselling Services category for Northern Alberta. Recognized for its high-integrity service, client-centred education programs and its role as the exclusive provider of the Orderly Payment of Debts (OPD) program on behalf of the Government of Alberta, Money Mentors continues to set the standard for financial wellness and debt relief counselling in the region.

Founded in 1997, Money Mentors has provided free, unbiased financial counselling, coaching and education to individuals and families across Alberta. The agency specializes in money-management education, credit counselling and structured debt-repayment solutions through the OPD program. As a registered non-profit, Money Mentors offers certified financial counsellors who help clients create practical strategies to regain control of their finances and rebuild credit.

Educating, Guiding and Empowering Albertans

Money Mentors' mission centres on empowering Albertans to use credit wisely, manage debt responsibly and build a more secure financial future. Their services include free one-on-one consultations, budgeting and money-management tools, financial-literacy courses and the OPD debt-consolidation program - all designed to restore stability and minimize long-term financial stress. Clients consistently praise the agency's compassionate, professional support and its ability to personalize solutions to each individual's circumstances.

Non-Profit Integrity and Government Collaboration

As the exclusive provider of the OPD program on behalf of the Government of Alberta, Money Mentors has demonstrated the highest level of accountability and professionalism in debt-management services. Their non-profit status ensures that the advice provided is unbiased, focused on client well-being over profit, and structured to deliver real results rather than quick fixes. This transparent, ethical approach has earned the agency a strong reputation within Alberta's financial-wellness community.

Recognition Reflects Community Trust

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research that measures customer satisfaction, reputation and overall business excellence. For Money Mentors, this distinction reflects the trust it has cultivated among clients across Northern Alberta and the strength of its long-standing service record.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition," says the Money Mentors team. "It affirms our commitment to serving Albertans with integrity, empathy and expertise. Financial-wellness is about more than numbers - it's about freedom, confidence and peace of mind."

A Sustained Commitment to Financial Wellness

Looking ahead, Money Mentors plans to further expand its financial-education offerings, enhance digital access to counselling tools and continue strengthening partnerships that support vulnerable individuals and families. With nearly 30 years of experience, a certified team and a proven track record, Money Mentors stands ready to help Albertans achieve lasting financial health.

To learn more about Money Mentors or to book a free consultation, visit www.moneymentors.ca.

About Money Mentors

Money Mentors is an Alberta-based, non-profit credit counselling agency founded in 1997. Serving individuals and families across the province, the agency specializes in financial counselling, debt-management planning and educational programs designed to foster financial resilience. As the exclusive provider of Alberta's Orderly Payment of Debts program and a member of Credit Counselling Canada, Money Mentors is dedicated to guiding clients toward sustainable financial outcomes.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

