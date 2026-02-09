GXO Logistics: GXO Announces Formation of Defense Advisory Board

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the formation of a new Defense Advisory Board to advise GXO as it expands its portfolio of advanced logistics solutions for the aerospace and defense industries. The Defense Advisory Board will provide actionable defense industry insights and strategic guidance on growth opportunities within the sector.

"GXO is exceptionally well positioned to support customers that operate to the most exacting aerospace and defense standards, and the formation of our new Defense Advisory Board is a clear signal of the growth opportunity we see in this sector," said Patrick Kelleher, Chief Executive Officer, GXO. "With a strong and expanding pipeline of aerospace and defense programs globally, GXO's tech-enabled logistics capabilities, proven execution and critical scale provide the reliability, efficiency and resilience that the world's leading aerospace and defense companies require to grow and succeed."

Members of the newly appointed Defense Advisory Board include:

Rob Dickerson - Dickerson works in government and military business development for aviation innovator Beta Technologies. A retired U.S. Army Colonel, he served in senior leadership roles including J-5 Division Chief, Brigade Commander of the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade and service with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. A West Point graduate and former All-American football player, Dickerson also served as Deputy Military Athletic Director at Army West Point and a National Security Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Kurt Gutierrez - Gutierrez is a managing partner and business leader with more than 25 years of executive experience across operations, finance, and sales. A West Point graduate and former U.S. Army officer with the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment, he combines military leadership with disciplined business execution. Gutierrez has extensive experience in scaling startups, growing mature organizations and expanding operations in both commercial and government environments. He is a crisis-tested leader known for driving sustainable growth and operational performance.

Chad Hennings - Hennings is a former U.S. Air Force officer, entrepreneur and three-time Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys. A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, he served as an A-10 pilot before transitioning to a successful professional football career. Hennings is the founder and president of Hennings Management Corporation and a nationally recognized speaker and author, leveraging an extensive network across military, business, and civic communities to support leadership, engagement and strategic partnerships.

Rear Admiral Jonathan A. Yuen - Admiral Yuen is a senior logistics and supply chain leader and Senior Advisor at McKinsey & Company. Prior, he served as the 47th Chief of the U.S. Navy Supply Corps, overseeing global Navy logistics operations, including more than 20,000 personnel, 110 facilities and $33B in inventory while reporting directly to the Chief of Naval Operations. Admiral Yuen brings deep expertise in defense logistics, global supply chain strategy and operational transformation, including leading large-scale commercial logistics initiatives at Meta.

GXO is an industry leader with over two decades of experience delivering high-performing, mission-critical aerospace, government and defense logistics services. GXO supports the entire product lifecycle and all market segments - Commercial and Defense Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Sub-tier suppliers, Aftermarket Maintenance, Repair and Overhauls (MROs) and Global Air Operations. A leading supply chain provider to the defense industry in North America and the UK, GXO is primed to unlock growth opportunities across Europe following its acquisition of Wincanton.

GXO's accelerating growth in the aerospace and defense sectors is underpinned by recent agreements with BAE Systems, Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, and Boeing. In addition, GXO's multi-user facility in Dormagen, Germany, has been certified to EN?9120 (AS/EN?9120), the aerospace quality management standard for distributors.

GXO was advised by LST Logistics Network, part of the LST Companies, on the formation of its Defense Advisory Board.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

