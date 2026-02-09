The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.: Hain Celestial Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, today reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2025.

"We demonstrated meaningful strategic and operational progress in the second quarter and are advancing our turnaround strategy with urgency. We took bold steps to sharpen our portfolio and strengthen our balance sheet through the divestiture of our North American snack business, giving us greater financial flexibility alongside an improved margin and cash flow profile. Our core categories are stable, our operational execution is improving, and we demonstrated strong cash delivery in the quarter. The actions underway across simplification, pricing, innovation, and productivity provide a clear path to sequential improvement in the back half of the year. We remain confident in our path forward," stated Alison Lewis, President and CEO.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS-

Summary of Fiscal Second Quarter Results Compared to the Prior Year Period

Net sales were $384 million, down 7% year-over-year. Organic net sales decreased 7% compared to the prior year period. The decrease in organic net sales was comprised of a 9-point decrease in volume/mix, partially offset by a 2-point increase in pricing.

Gross profit margin was 19.4%, a 330-basis point decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit margin was 19.5%, a 340-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

Net loss was $116 million, compared to a net loss of $104 million in the prior year period. Net loss included pre-tax non-cash impairment charges of $132 million ($131 million after-tax) related to goodwill and certain intangible assets. Adjusted net loss was $3 million, compared to adjusted net income of $8 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $24 million, compared to $38 million in the prior year period.

Loss per diluted share was $1.28, compared to a loss per diluted share of $1.15 in the prior year period. Adjusted loss per diluted share was $0.03, compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.08 in the prior year period.







Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Net cash provided by operating activities was $37 million in the fiscal second quarter, compared to $31 million in the prior year period.

Free cash flow was $30 million in the fiscal second quarter, compared to $25 million in the prior year period.

Total debt was $705 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter, in line with $705 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Net debt was $637 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter, compared to $650 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

The company ended the fiscal second quarter with a net secured leverage ratio of 4.9x as calculated under our credit agreement.





______________________________

*This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other non-GAAP financial calculations are provided in the tables included in this press release.



SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

The company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.

Net Sales Q2 FY26 Q2 FY26 YTD $ Millions Reported Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit Impact1 FX Impact Organic Growth Y/Y $ Millions Reported Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit Impact1 FX Impact Organic Growth Y/Y North America 198 -14% -3% 0% -10% 402 -13% -4% -0% -9% International 186 2% 0% 5% -3% 350 1% -0% 5% -3% Total 384 -7% -2% 2- -7% 752 -7% -2% 2- -6% * May not add due to rounding

1Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps® snacks brands), held for sale businesses (Personal Care), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.

North America

Fiscal second quarter organic net sales decreased by 10% year-over-year, primarily driven by snacks and baby formula, partially offset by growth in beverages.

Segment gross profit and adjusted gross profit were each $41 million in the fiscal second quarter, representing decreases of 28% and 29%, respectively, from the prior year period. Gross margin was 20.6%, a 420-basis point decrease from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 20.8%, a 440-basis point decrease from the prior year period. The decreases in margin were primarily driven by lower volume/mix, cost inflation, and unfavorable fixed cost absorption, partially offset by productivity savings and pricing.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter was $11 million, compared to $25 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 57%. The decrease was primarily driven by lower gross margins, as discussed above, partially offset by a reduction in SG&A. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.5% of net sales compared to 11.0% of net sales in the prior year period.

International

Fiscal second quarter organic net sales decreased by 3% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower sales in baby & kids. This demonstrates sequential improvement from the 4% decrease year-over-year in organic net sales in the fiscal first quarter of 2026.

Segment gross profit and adjusted gross profit in the fiscal second quarter were both $34 million, each representing an 8% decrease from the prior year period. Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were both 18.1%, each representing a 200-basis point decrease from the prior year period. The decreases in margin were primarily driven by cost inflation, unfavorable fixed cost absorption, and lower volume/mix, partially offset by productivity savings and pricing.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter was $19 million, compared to $23 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 16%. The decrease was primarily driven by lower gross margins, as discussed above. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.2% compared to 12.4% in the prior year period.

CATEGORY HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales Q2 FY26 Q2 FY26 YTD $ Millions Reported Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit Impact1 FX Impact Organic Growth Y/Y $ Millions Reported Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit Impact1 FX Impact Organic Growth Y/Y Snacks 72 -20% -0% 0% -20% 152 -20% -1% 0% -19% Baby & Kids 54 -13% -0% 2% -14% 109 -11% -1% 2% -12% Beverages 75 7% -0% 4% 3% 134 6% -0% 4% 2% Meal Prep 172 -3% -5% 3% -1% 332 -2% -4% 3% -0% Personal Care 12 -7% n/a n/a n/a 25 -20% n/a n/a n/a Total 384 -7% -2% 2- -7% 752 -7% -2% 2- -6% * May not add due to rounding

1Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps® snacks brands), held for sale businesses (Personal Care), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.

Snacks

The fiscal second quarter organic net sales decline of 20% year-over-year was driven by distribution losses and velocity challenges in North America.

Baby & Kids

The fiscal second quarter organic net sales decline of 14% year-over-year was driven primarily by industry-wide volume softness in purees in the UK and by formula in North America, which was lapping supply recovery from last year.

Beverages

The fiscal second quarter organic net sales increase of 3% year-over-year was driven by growth in tea in North America. This demonstrates acceleration from the 2% year-over-year growth in organic net sales in the fiscal first quarter of 2026.

Meal Prep

The fiscal second quarter organic net sales decline of 1% year-over-year was driven primarily by spreads and drizzles in the UK, partially offset by strength in yogurt in North America.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net sales - 384,120 - 411,485 - 752,003 - 806,081 Cost of sales 309,681 318,033 609,486 631,019 Gross profit 74,439 93,452 142,517 175,062 Selling, general and administrative expenses 60,903 70,155 126,415 141,483 Goodwill impairment 119,908 91,267 119,908 91,267 Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 11,917 17,986 11,917 18,017 Productivity and transformation costs 5,234 4,190 13,453 9,208 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,199 1,753 2,411 3,933 Proceeds from insurance claim (25,900 - - (25,900 - - Operating loss (98,822 - (91,899 - (105,687 - (88,846 - Interest and other financing expense, net 15,662 12,800 31,161 26,546 Other (income) expense, net (997 - (4,040 - (1,653 - 1,252 Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees (113,487 - (100,659 - (135,195 - (116,644 - Provision for income taxes 2,386 2,728 1,130 6,251 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 133 588 306 743 Net loss - (116,006 - - (103,975 - - (136,631 - - (123,638 - Net loss per common share: Basic - (1.28 - - (1.15 - - (1.51 - - (1.37 - Diluted - (1.28 - - (1.15 - - (1.51 - - (1.37 - Shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share: Basic 90,655 90,132 90,482 89,997 Diluted 90,655 90,132 90,482 89,997

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and in thousands) December 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 68,017 - 54,355 Accounts receivable, net 174,064 154,440 Inventories 215,742 248,731 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 76,435 43,169 Assets held for sale 30,137 29,603 Total current assets 564,395 530,298 Property, plant and equipment, net 250,500 264,730 Goodwill 378,042 500,961 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 194,293 210,905 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 67,348 71,171 Other assets 22,832 25,213 Total assets - 1,477,410 - 1,603,278 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 198,475 - 188,307 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 103,190 68,426 Current portion of long-term debt 704,315 7,653 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 10,554 12,987 Total current liabilities 1,016,534 277,373 Long-term debt, less current portion 388 697,168 Deferred income taxes 40,923 40,332 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 61,683 65,284 Other noncurrent liabilities 27,637 48,116 Total liabilities 1,147,165 1,128,273 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,135 1,125 Additional paid-in capital 1,241,446 1,238,402 Retained (deficit) earnings (89,953 - 46,678 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (91,893 - (81,053 - 1,060,735 1,205,152 Less: Treasury stock (730,490 - (730,147 - Total stockholders' equity 330,245 475,005 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 1,477,410 - 1,603,278

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and in thousands) Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2026

2025

2026

2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss - (116,006 - - (103,975 - - (136,631 - - (123,638 - Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,149 11,020 26,560 22,447 Deferred income taxes (183 - (445 - (23 - (1,116 - Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 133 588 306 743 Stock-based compensation, net 1,051 3,573 3,054 6,449 Goodwill impairment 119,908 91,267 119,908 91,267 Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 11,917 17,986 11,917 18,017 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (1,142 - (1,626 - (2,028 - 2,308 Other non-cash items, net 1,100 (1,583 - 1,332 (498 - (Decrease) increase in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,882 - 2,467 (19,589 - (1,459 - Inventories 15,757 1,691 31,967 3,973 Other current assets (29,023 - (5,211 - (33,126 - (7,682 - Other assets and liabilities (291 - (669 - (3,149 - (90 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 26,480 15,822 27,990 9,397 Net cash provided by operating activities 36,968 30,905 28,488 20,118 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,988 - (6,382 - (12,215 - (12,139 - Proceeds from sale of assets 1,769 1,701 1,782 13,767 Investments and joint ventures, net - 2,570 - 2,570 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (5,219 - (2,111 - (10,433 - 4,198 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 45,000 50,000 113,000 109,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (55,000 - (60,000 - (109,500 - (121,000 - Repayments under term loan (1,875 - (1,875 - (3,750 - (3,750 - Payments of other debt, net (98 - (21 - (2,609 - (42 - Employee shares withheld for taxes (273 - (956 - (343 - (1,258 - Net cash used in financing activities (12,246 - (12,852 - (3,202 - (17,050 - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 628 (16,595 - (1,191 - (5,373 - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 20,131 (653 - 13,662 1,893 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 47,886 56,853 54,355 54,307 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - 68,017 - 56,200 - 68,017 - 56,200

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q2 FY26 - 197,821 - 186,299 - - - 384,120 Net sales - Q2 FY25 - 229,289 - 182,196 - - - 411,485 % change - FY26 net sales vs. FY25 net sales (13.7 )% 2.3 - (6.7 )% Gross Profit Q2 FY26 Gross profit - 40,749 - 33,690 - - - 74,439 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 419 - - 419 Adjusted gross profit - 41,168 - 33,690 - - - 74,858 % change - FY26 gross profit vs. FY25 gross profit (28.4 )% (7.8 )% (20.3 )% % change - FY26 adjusted gross profit vs. FY25 adjusted gross profit (28.8 )% (7.8 )% (20.6 )% Gross margin 20.6 - 18.1 - 19.4 - Adjusted gross margin 20.8 - 18.1 - 19.5 - Q2 FY25 Gross profit - 56,926 - 36,526 - - - 93,452 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 858 - - 858 Adjusted gross profit - 57,784 - 36,526 - - - 94,310 Gross margin 24.8 - 20.0 - 22.7 - Adjusted gross margin 25.2 - 20.0 - 22.9 - Adjusted EBITDA Q2 FY26 Adjusted EBITDA - 10,911 - 18,998 - (5,627 - - 24,282 % change - FY26 Adjusted EBITDA vs. FY25 Adjusted EBITDA (56.9 )% (15.7 )% 43.4 - (35.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.5 - 10.2 - 6.3 - Q2 FY25 Adjusted EBITDA - 25,307 - 22,526 - (9,940 - - 37,893 Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.0 - 12.4 - 9.2 - (1)See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Share"

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q2 FY26 YTD - 401,741 - 350,262 - - - 752,003 Net sales - Q2 FY25 YTD - 460,429 - 345,652 - - - 806,081 % change - FY26 net sales vs. FY25 net sales (12.7 )% 1.3 - (6.7 )% Gross Profit Q2 FY26 YTD Gross profit - 83,163 - 59,354 - - - 142,517 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 4,208 - - 4,208 Adjusted gross profit - 87,371 - 59,354 - - - 146,725 % change - FY26 gross profit vs. FY25 gross profit (20.2 )% (16.2 )% (18.6 )% % change - FY26 adjusted gross profit vs. FY25 adjusted gross profit (17.1 )% (16.2 )% (16.8 )% Gross margin 20.7 - 16.9 - 19.0 - Adjusted gross margin 21.7 - 16.9 - 19.5 - Q2 FY25 YTD Gross profit - 104,210 - 70,852 - - - 175,062 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 1,187 - - 1,187 Adjusted gross profit - 105,397 - 70,852 - - - 176,249 Gross margin 22.6 - 20.5 - 21.7 - Adjusted gross margin 22.9 - 20.5 - 21.9 - Adjusted EBITDA Q2 FY26 YTD Adjusted EBITDA - 27,920 - 31,553 - (15,459 - - 44,014 % change - FY26 Adjusted EBITDA vs. FY25 Adjusted EBITDA (26.1 )% (26.4 )% 24.2 - (27.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.9 - 9.0 - 5.9 - Q2 FY25 YTD Adjusted EBITDA - 37,766 - 42,896 - (20,394 - - 60,268 Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.2 - 12.4 - 7.5 - (1)See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Share"

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Share (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Gross Profit, GAAP to Gross Profit, as Adjusted: Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2026

2025

2026

2025

Gross profit, GAAP - 74,439 - 93,452 - 142,517 - 175,062 Adjustments to Cost of sales: Plant closure related costs, net 419 858 4,208 1,187 Gross profit, as adjusted - 74,858 - 94,310 - 146,725 - 176,249 Reconciliation of Operating Loss, GAAP to Operating Income, as Adjusted: Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2026

2025

2026

2025

Operating loss, GAAP - (98,822 - - (91,899 - - (105,687 - - (88,846 - Adjustments to Cost of sales: Plant closure related costs, net 419 858 4,208 1,187 Adjustments to Operating expenses(a)- Goodwill impairment 119,908 91,267 119,908 91,267 Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 11,917 17,986 11,917 18,017 Productivity and transformation costs 5,234 4,190 13,453 9,208 Transaction and integration costs, net 1,009 (105 - 3,182 (423 - Plant closure related costs, net 101 - 148 47 Certain litigation expenses, net(b) (182 - 1,020 645 1,847 Proceeds from insurance claim(c) (25,900 - - (25,900 - - Operating income, as adjusted - 13,684 - 23,317 - 21,874 - 32,304 Reconciliation of Net Loss, GAAP to Net (Loss) Income, as Adjusted: Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net loss, GAAP - (116,006 - - (103,975 - - (136,631 - (123,638 - Adjustments to Cost of sales: Plant closure related costs, net 419 858 4,208 1,187 Adjustments to Operating expenses(a)- Goodwill impairment 119,908 91,267 119,908 91,267 Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 11,917 17,986 11,917 18,017 Productivity and transformation costs 5,234 4,190 13,453 9,208 Transaction and integration costs, net 1,009 (105 - 3,182 (423 - Plant closure related costs, net 101 - 148 47 Certain litigation expenses, net(b) (182 - 1,020 645 1,847 Proceeds from insurance claim(c) (25,900 - - (25,900 - - Adjustments to Interest and other expense, net(d)- (Gain) loss on sale of assets (1,142 - (1,626 - (2,028 - 2,308 Unrealized currency losses (gains) 139 (1,624 - 404 (430 - Adjustments to Provision for income taxes: Net tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 1,768 (485 - 717 4,308 Net (loss) income, as adjusted - (2,735 - - 7,506 - (9,977 - 3,698 Net loss margin (30.2 )% (25.3 )% (18.2 )% (15.3 )% Adjusted net (loss) income margin (0.7 )% 1.8 - (1.3 )% 0.5 - Diluted shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share: 90,655 90,132 90,482 89,997 Diluted shares used in the calculation of adjusted net (loss) income per common share: 90,655 90,392 90,482 90,233 Diluted net loss per common share, GAAP - (1.28 - - (1.15 - - (1.51 - - (1.37 - Diluted net (loss) income per common share, as adjusted - (0.03 - - 0.08 - (0.11 - - 0.04 (a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses, goodwill impairment, intangibles and long-lived asset impairment and productivity and transformation costs. (b)Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation.

(c)Represents a receivable under the Company's representation and warranty insurance related to one of its prior acquisitions, which was collected on January 2, 2026. (d)Interest and other expense, net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, (gain) loss on sale of assets, unrealized currency losses (gains) and other expense, net.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) Q2 FY26 North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales - 197,821 - 186,299 - 384,120 Less: Impact of held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 12,704 780 13,484 Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 89 8,947 9,036 Organic net sales - 185,028 - 176,572 - 361,600 Q2 FY25 Net sales - 229,289 - 182,196 - 411,485 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 22,932 785 23,717 Organic net sales - 206,357 - 181,411 - 387,768 Net sales (decline) growth (13.7 )% 2.3 - (6.7 )% Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (3.4 )% 0.1 - (2.2 )% Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 0.0 - 4.9 - 2.2 - Organic net sales decline (10.3 )% (2.7 )% (6.7 )% Q2 FY26 YTD North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales - 401,741 - 350,262 - 752,003 Less: Impact of held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 31,851 1,692 33,543 Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (69 - 15,662 15,593 Organic net sales - 369,959 - 332,908 - 702,867 Q2 FY25 YTD Net sales - 460,429 - 345,652 - 806,081 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 54,699 2,051 56,750 Organic net sales - 405,730 - 343,601 - 749,331 Net sales (decline) growth (12.7 )% 1.3 - (6.7 )% Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (3.9 )% (0.1 )% (2.4 )% Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (0.0 )% 4.5 - 1.9 - Organic net sales decline (8.8 )% (3.1 )% (6.2 )%

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Organic Net Sales Growth by Category (unaudited and in thousands) Q2 FY26 Snacks Baby & Kids Beverages Meal Prep Personal Care Hain Consolidated Net sales - 71,851 - 53,590 - 74,533 - 172,264 - 11,882 - 384,120 Less: Impact of held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 216 (5 - - 1,391 11,882 13,484 Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 269 965 2,924 4,878 - 9,036 Organic net sales - 71,366 - 52,630 - 71,609 - 165,995 - - - 361,600 Q2 FY25 Net sales - 89,707 - 61,561 - 69,814 - 177,653 - 12,750 - 411,485 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 587 251 - 10,129 12,750 23,717 Organic net sales - 89,120 - 61,310 - 69,814 - 167,524 - - - 387,768 Net sales (decline) growth (19.9 )% (12.9 )% 6.8 - (3.0 )% (6.8 )% (6.7 )% Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (0.3 )% (0.3 )% (0.0 )% (4.8 )% n/a (2.2 )% Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 0.3 - 1.6 - 4.2 - 2.7 - n/a 2.2 - Organic net sales (decline) growth (19.9 )% (14.2 )% 2.6 - (0.9 )% n/a (6.7 )% Q2 FY26 YTD Snacks Baby & Kids Beverages Meal Prep Personal Care Hain Consolidated Net sales - 151,866 - 109,382 - 134,107 - 331,886 - 24,762 - 752,003 Less: Impact of held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 400 (4 - - 8,385 24,762 33,543 Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 473 1,875 4,784 8,461 - 15,593 Organic net sales - 150,993 - 107,511 - 129,323 - 315,040 - - - 702,867 Q2 FY25 YTD Net sales - 189,182 - 122,329 - 126,490 - 337,045 - 31,035 - 806,081 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 3,904 782 - 21,029 31,035 56,750 Organic net sales - 185,278 - 121,547 - 126,490 - 316,016 - - - 749,331 Net sales (decline) growth (19.7 )% (10.6 )% 6.0 - (1.5 )% (20.2 )% (6.7 )% Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (1.5 )% (0.6 )% (0.0 )% (3.7 )% n/a (2.4 )% Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 0.3 - 1.5 - 3.8 - 2.5 - n/a 1.9 - Organic net sales (decline) growth (18.5 )% (11.5 )% 2.2 - (0.3 )% n/a (6.2 )%

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands) Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net loss - (116,006 - - (103,975 - - (136,631 - - (123,638 - Depreciation and amortization 11,149 11,020 26,560 22,447 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 133 588 306 743 Interest expense, net 14,066 11,993 27,208 24,988 Provision for income taxes 2,386 2,728 1,130 6,251 Stock-based compensation, net 1,051 3,573 3,054 6,449 Unrealized currency losses (gains) 139 (1,624 - 404 (430 - Proceeds from insurance claim(a) (25,900 - - (25,900 - - Certain litigation expenses, net(b) (182 - 1,020 645 1,847 Restructuring activities Productivity and transformation costs 5,234 4,190 13,453 9,208 Plant closure related costs, net 520 858 806 1,234 Acquisitions, divestitures and other Transaction and integration costs, net 1,009 (105 - 3,182 (423 - (Gain) loss on sale of assets (1,142 - (1,626 - (2,028 - 2,308 Impairment charges Goodwill impairment 119,908 91,267 119,908 91,267 Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 11,917 17,986 11,917 18,017 Adjusted EBITDA - 24,282 - 37,893 - 44,014 - 60,268 (a)Represents a receivable under the Company's representation and warranty insurance related to one of its prior acquisitions, which was collected on January 2, 2026. (b)Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation.



THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Free Cash Flow (unaudited and in thousands) Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net cash provided by operating activities - 36,968 - 30,905 - 28,488 - 20,118 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,988 - (6,382 - (12,215 - (12,139 - Free cash flow - 29,980 - 24,523 - 16,273 - 7,979