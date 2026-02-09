NervGen Pharma Corp.: NervGen Pharma Appoints Adam Rogers as Chief Executive Officer to Continue Leading the Company's Growth and Execution of Its Mission in Spinal Cord Injury

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NervGen Pharma Corp. ("NervGen" or the "Company") (TSXV: NGEN) (NASDAQ: NGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions, today announced its Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Adam Rogers, MD, as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Dr. Rogers will continue leading the Company's growth and execution of its mission to transform the lives of individuals living with spinal cord injury.

The Board's decision reflects its confidence in Dr. Rogers' leadership, demonstrated through decisive execution against key milestones during his tenure as Interim CEO, including the Company's recent Nasdaq listing. Under his leadership, NervGen has established itself as a leader in the development of neuroreparative therapeutics and positioned NVG-291 for late-stage development and commercialization.

"Following a thorough evaluation during Adam's tenure as Interim CEO, the Board concluded that his leadership has been defined by results," said Craig Thompson, Independent Director and Member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. "Adam exemplifies the leadership qualities that NervGen requires, bringing the unique perspective of a practicing physician and seasoned biotech executive who understands the complexities and discipline inherent in advancing a novel therapy such as NVG-291. His leadership reflects a commitment to all stakeholders, from patients, families, and advocates, to shareholders and employees, aligned around the shared objective of bringing NVG-291 to market as the first approved pharmacologic treatment for spinal cord injury."

"My role as CEO represents a mission-driven commitment to execution and to the individuals, families, and communities who are counting on us to achieve meaningful progress," said Adam Rogers, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NervGen. "We are at a point in the Company's growth where focus, discipline, and execution matter more than ever, and as both a physician and biotech executive, I understand the promise of NVG-291 and the responsibility that comes with leading it forward."

"That responsibility is deeply personal to me," continued Dr. Rogers. "Reflecting both the long-term investments I have made in this Company and my desire to continue to achieve what was once thought impossible: meaningful recovery and renewed independence even years after a spinal cord injury. I am honored to continue leading NervGen forward with the urgency and discipline this moment demands, and that this Company and the communities we fight for deserve."

In connection with Dr. Rogers' appointment, the Company granted an aggregate of 717,891 stock options (the "Options"). The Options vest over a four-year period, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% vesting in equal monthly installments over the subsequent 36 months, subject to continued service. Of the Options granted, 614,799 are exercisable at US$5.06 per share for a period of ten years from the date of grant and 103,092 are exercisable at US$5.57 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. All equity awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's existing option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Adam Rogers, MD

Adam Rogers, MD, has served on NervGen's Board of Directors since July 2022 and was appointed Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer in July 2025 as part of a leadership transition supporting the Company's next stage of growth. Dr. Rogers is a Principal of Boston-based PFP Biosciences Holdings and a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in diseases and surgery of the retina and vitreous.

Dr. Rogers previously co-founded Hemera Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a one-time investigational gene therapy administered as an outpatient intravitreal injection to preserve vision in patients with geographic atrophy. Dr. Rogers served as Chief Executive Officer from 2017 until December 2020, when the rights to its lead program were acquired by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. Earlier in his career, Dr. Rogers served as an Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at the New England Eye Center of Tufts Medical Center. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications and holds an M.D. from Emory University School of Medicine.

About NervGen Pharma

NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (NASDAQ: NGEN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions. The Company's mission is to transform the lives of individuals living with SCI by enabling the nervous system to repair itself. NervGen's lead therapeutic candidate, NVG-291, is a subcutaneously administered, neuroreparative peptide. NVG-291 was evaluated in the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI Study in individuals with chronic SCI between 1 to 10 years post-injury and is the first pharmacologic candidate to demonstrate durable improvement in function, independence, and quality of life. The Company's Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI Study in individuals with subacute SCI is ongoing, alongside preparation for a Phase 3 clinical trial in chronic SCI. NVG-291 has received Fast Track designation from the FDA and Orphan Drug designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of SCI. Through NVG-291 and the Company's next-generation candidate, NVG-300, NervGen is pursuing a pharmacologic approach to transform the treatment paradigm for neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. For more information, visit www.nervgen.com and follow NervGen on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Huitt Tracey, Investors

htracey@nervgen.com

604.537.2094

David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., Media

Russo Partners

David.Schull@russopartnersllc.com

Ignacio.Guerrero-Ros@russopartnersllc.com

858.717.2310

Bill Adams, Chief Financial Officer

info@nervgen.com

778.731.1711

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note and Forward Looking-Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to, the Company's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements, and the words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "trend", "indication", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "likely" or "potential", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to: the leadership and future contributions anticipated from Dr. Rogers' as CEO; the Company's potentially best-in-class candidate, NVG-291; the potential broad therapeutic applications of NVG-291; the future growth of the Company; the Company's mission to transform the lives of individuals living with spinal cord injury; the Company's pursuit to revolutionize the treatment paradigm for neurotraumatic conditions with significant unmet medical need; the objectives, planned clinical endpoints, timing, expected rate of enrollment, and final results from our Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of NVG-291 in individuals with spinal cord injury; and the creation of neuroreparative therapeutics to enable the nervous system to repair itself in settings of neurotrauma and neurologic disease. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the company in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. In making forward-looking statements, the Company has relied on various assumptions, including, but not limited to: its ability to obtain future funding on favorable terms, if at all; the accuracy of its financial projections; obtaining positive results in its clinical trials; its ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; its ability to arrange for the manufacturing of its product candidates and technologies; and general business, market and economic conditions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, a lack of revenue, insufficient funding, reliance upon key personnel, the uncertainty of the clinical development process, competition, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recently filed prospectus supplement, short form base shelf prospectus, annual information form, financial statements and management discussion and analysis all of which can be found on NervGen's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in NervGen's Form F-10/A filed on EDGAR at www.edgar.com. All clinical development plans are subject to additional funding. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made in this news release. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.