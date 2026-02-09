GetYourDomain.com Brokers the $70 Million Sale of AI.com, the Largest Domain Name Transaction in History

Record-breaking transaction more than doubles the prior industry benchmark

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GetYourDomain.com, a leading global advisory firm specializing in ultra-premium domain names, today announced that it has successfully brokered the $70 million sale of AI.com, establishing the largest domain name transaction ever completed.

The transaction more than doubles the previous domain record of $30 million for Voice.com, resetting the benchmark for the value of category-defining digital assets and underscoring the strategic importance of owning the most powerful names on the internet.

The sale was exclusively brokered by Larry Fischer, Founder of GetYourDomain.com. The firm exclusively represented the seller and managed the transaction from initial strategy through closing, working closely with senior executives, legal counsel, and advisors to complete the deal with discretion and precision.

The domain name was purchased by Kris Marszalek, Founder and CEO of Crypto.com. Marszalek has a clear, long-term vision for global brands and category ownership and immediately recognized the strategic importance of AI.com in technological history.

The seller, Arsyan Ismail, originally acquired AI.com because the initials aligned with his name. As artificial intelligence rapidly accelerated and became foundational to global technology, Ismail recognized the extraordinary strategic importance of the domain. In deciding to sell, he sought a buyer whose vision he believed in-one capable of building a lasting legacy around one of the most important digital assets of this era.

"This sale marks a defining moment for digital real estate," said Larry Fischer. "AI.com is not just a domain name - it represents the front door to one of the most transformative technologies of our generation. The buyer recognized that owning AI.com means owning the category itself."

The sale reflects a broader shift among elite technology companies and global brands toward acquiring singular, irreplaceable digital assets that provide long-term strategic leverage. As artificial intelligence becomes foundational infrastructure across industries, ownership of category-defining domains is increasingly viewed as a permanent competitive advantage.

With more than 28 years of experience, GetYourDomain.com has advised on many of the most significant domain transactions in history and is widely regarded as a leader in ultra-premium domain brokerage. The firm currently exclusively represents a select portfolio of ultra-premium domain names, including Coding.com, Videos.com, Tools.com, Snack.com, HearingAid.com, and Bullet.com.

"With assets like these, there are no substitutes," Fischer added. "They cannot be replicated, engineered around, or recreated. When one becomes available, the opportunity may never present itself again."

