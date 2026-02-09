ReNew Energy Global plc ("ReNew") (NASDAQ: RNW, RNWWW), India's leading decarbonisation solutions company, today announced it will issue its third quarter (October December) fiscal year 2026 earnings report before the US market opens on 16th February 2026 (EST).

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss the earnings results at 8:30 AM EST (7:00 PM IST) on February 16, 2026. The conference call can be accessed live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m9tykowhor by phone (toll-free) by dialing:

US/Canada: (+1) 855 881 1339

France: (+33) 0800 981 498

Germany: (+49) 0800 182 7617

Hong Kong: (+852) 800 966 806

India: (+91) 0008 0010 08443

Japan: (+81) 005 3116 1281

Singapore: (+65) 800 101 2785

Sweden: (+46) 020 791 959

UK: (+44) 0800 051 8245

Rest of the world: (+61) 7 3145 4010 (toll)

An audio replay will be available following the call on our investor relations website at https://investor.renew.com/news-events/events

About ReNew

ReNew is a leading decarbonisation solutions company listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW). ReNew's clean energy portfolio of ~18.5 GW (+1.1 GWh BESS) on a gross basis as of November 10, 2025, is one of the largest globally. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, we provide end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, value-added energy offerings through digitalization, storage, and carbon markets that are increasingly integral to addressing climate change. In addition, ReNew has 6.4 GW of solar module, 2.5 GW of solar cell manufacturing and is expanding the solar cell capacity by 4 GW. For more information, visit www.renew.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, andInstagram

