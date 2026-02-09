Anzeige
09.02.2026 14:06 Uhr
Unchained Labs Explodes into AI-Driven Automation, Launches Stuntman

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting researchers the right tool for the job, launched Stuntman today, a next-generation automation platform that combines native, natural-language AI with fully flexible hardware to fundamentally change how scientists interact with automation. Stuntman lets teams get answers faster and iterate with less friction, using a platform that adapts to their science and speaks their language - not the other way around.

Unchained Labs Logo

For too many researchers, automation still feels harder than it should. Systems are built around rigid scripts and fixed workflows that force teams to translate ideas into code, manage complex setups, and rely on specialized expertise just to make progress. Iterating on an experiment can mean rewriting methods, reconfiguring hardware, or starting over entirely - turning automation into something that slows science down instead of speeding it up.

Stuntman flips the script. With an LLM-driven AI embedded directly into the platform, scientists can describe what they want to do in plain language and turn those prompts into executable workflows - or dive deeper with programmatic control when they want it. The AI helps plan experiments, guide closed-loop automation, and interpret results, while every condition, step, and data point is captured in open, structured formats. Its fully modular deck lets teams build the system they actually want - not a one-size-fits-all setup - from day one.

"Automation should meet researchers where they work," said Tim Harkness, Founder and CEO at Unchained Labs. "Stuntman reduces complexity, speeds iteration, and lets teams stay focused on their science instead of wrangling their system. It offers the simplicity they want with the power they need - all while keeping AI in the loop."

About Unchained Labs

Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling solutions and AI-driven automation that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact
Krystin Schmidt
VP Marketing, Unchained Labs
krystin.schmidt@unchainedlabs.com
925.392.5597

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546846/UNCHAINED_LABS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unchained-labs-explodes-into-ai-driven-automation-launches-stuntman-302681892.html

