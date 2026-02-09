IN8bio, Inc: IN8bio Promotes Kate Rochlin, Ph.D., to President and Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta (?d) T cell therapies and T cell engagers for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the promotion of Kate Rochlin, Ph.D., to President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Dr. Rochlin has served as IN8bio's Chief Operating Officer since December 2021, following her tenure as Vice President and Associate Vice President of Operations and Innovation beginning in August 2020. In her expanded role, she will continue to oversee company operations as IN8bio advances its clinical and preclinical pipeline and prepares for its next phase of growth.

"Kate has been instrumental in translating IN8bio's strategy into disciplined execution," said William Ho, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of IN8bio. "Through her leadership and ability to align teams across operations, manufacturing, clinical, and research, she has played a central role in advancing our clinical programs, and T cell engager platform and delivering critical milestones on schedule. I am confident that her promotion to President will further strengthen the organization."

Dr. Rochlin brings more than 17 years of experience across biotechnology company development, including scientific research, intellectual property, business development, clinical manufacturing and operations spanning corporate strategy, partnering, and team buildout. Prior to joining IN8bio, she was Chief Business Officer at Curadigm, a biotech developing precision-targeted drug delivery technologies, where she helped lead the company's spin-out from Nanobiotix.

Since joining IN8bio, Dr. Rochlin has played a key role in advancing the company's programs, including INB-619, a potential first-in-class, pan-?d T cell engager for deep B cell depletion in autoimmune disease. IN8bio recently presented preclinical data showing that INB-619 achieved complete B cell depletion comparable to approved T cell engagers, with minimal adverse cytokine release and robust expansion of ?d T cells. These results validate the differentiation of IN8bio's T cell engager platform and support continued regulatory engagement and advancement toward the clinic. Dr. Rochlin has also been instrumental in developing and expanding IN8bio's clinical manufacturing program, leading analytical, quality, regulatory and GMP manufacturing teams across multiple Phase 1 and 2 clinical programs in glioblastoma and hematological cancers.

"I'm honored to take on this expanded role and broader leadership responsibilities at such an important time for IN8bio," said Dr. Rochlin. "With encouraging clinical data emerging from our ?d T cell therapy programs and novel gamma-delta T cell engager technology, we are well positioned to build on this momentum. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our team to execute on our corporate priorities and position IN8bio for long-term success."

Dr. Rochlin earned a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology and Genetics from Weill Cornell Medical College, conducted research at Sloan Kettering Institute, and earned a BA in Biology from the University of Pennsylvania.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ?d T cell product candidates for unmet medical needs. ?d T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The Company's lead program, INB-100, is focused on acute myeloid leukemia, evaluating haplo-matched allogeneic ?d T cells given to patients following a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The Company is also evaluating autologous DeltEx DRI ?d T cells, in combination with standard of care, for glioblastoma in its INB-200 and 400 programs, and INB-600, advancing novel ?d T cell engagers for potential oncology and autoimmune indications. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

