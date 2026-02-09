Omni Bridgeway Releases 2Q26 Portfolio Update with Excellent Completion Metrics

SYDNEY, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX: OBL), a global leader in legal finance and asset management, has released its Investment Portfolio Report as at 31 December 2025, highlighting strong completion metrics and continued strength, scale and diversification of its global legal assets portfolio.

Key Highlights

Excellent completion metrics: Omni Bridgeway's diversified global portfolio continued to deliver strong completions during 1H26, with total cash investment proceeds of A$223.7 million, including A$37.8 million of OBL-only co-investment proceeds. Overall achieved MOIC on completions in 1H26 was 2.6x, with a 3.0x MOIC for 2Q26 specifically. Operational Efficiency: Cash operating expenses continued to reduce, whilst fee income has increased. Operating expenses are tracking materially below the FY26 budget of A$80 million, while revenues from fees only is tracking at the increased A$35 million target for FY26. Fund Capital Formation: Momentum for fund capital raising is positive with an additional US$228 million in external capital commitments for Funds 4/5 Series II, with remaining capacity anticipated to be filled in the coming period. Four decades of legal finance expertise: The portfolio update is released as Omni Bridgeway marks its 40th year, reflecting a long-standing track record, deep sector expertise and a unique globally scaled platform built over multiple market cycles.



ABOUT OMNI BRIDGEWAY

Omni Bridgeway is a global alternative asset manager specializing in legal assets, with over $5.2bn assets under management across 10 funds. Listed on the ASX since 2001, and with a track record of over 35+ years, Omni Bridgeway has pioneered the industry and has a unique track record of consistent outperformance across multiple economic cycles. With a team of 165 professionals, operating in over 20 locations in 15 countries, Omni Bridgeway is the largest and most diversified platform for originating and managing legal assets across all relevant jurisdictions and areas of law.