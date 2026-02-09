Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PGFW | ISIN: CNE100003F01 | Ticker-Symbol: CJH
Frankfurt
09.02.26 | 09:55
3,708 Euro
+0,87 % +0,032
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6723,87015:00
3,7043,87015:01
PR Newswire
09.02.2026 14:18 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CanSinoBIO at WGS 2026: Accelerating Global Access to Innovative Vaccines

DUBAI, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CanSino Biologics Inc. ("CanSinoBIO"; SSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) has been invited to share the practices of innovative vaccine at the World Government Summit 2026 (WGS 2026) which convened from February 3 to 5 in Dubai, UAE under the theme of "Shaping Future Governments." CanSinoBIO stands the sole global vaccine maker invited to the World Government Summit for the second consecutive year.

Image

Dr. Xuefeng Yu, Chairman and CEO of CanSinoBIO, was invited to participate in a panel discussion at the "New Silk Road Forum." He shared the company's practical experience in addressing global public health challenges through innovation and called for strengthened international cooperation to ensure that scientific breakthroughs are translated into accessible solutions and benefit broader populations more equitably.

"Guided by our mission to provide innovative, high-quality and affordable vaccines worldwide, CanSinoBIO continues to advance research and development with a focus on unmet public health needs," he emphasized.

Building on its proprietary innovation platform, CanSinoBIO is capable of rapidly responding to emerging public health needs, shortening R&D cycles, and efficiently extending its solutions across various disease areas. The company's recombinant COVID-19 vaccine (adenovirus type 5 vector) was among the earliest vaccines included on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing and has supported immunization programs in multiple countries.

In 2022, it launched the world's first inhaled COVID-19 vaccine, which received emergency use approval in China. The inhaled technology platform has now been extended to the field of tuberculosis (TB), with a related vaccine initiating Phase I clinical trials in Indonesia in November 2025, showcasing how innovative technology offers a new pathway for TB prevention and control while delivering value to high disease-burden regions.

Addressing the ultimate challenge of global polio eradication, CanSinoBIO's recombinant polio vaccine (VLP-Polio) is based on a novel virus-like particle assembly technology. Its production process does not involve live virus, thereby reducing biosafety risks at the source. It is recognized by the WHO as one of the candidate vaccines for future polio eradication, contributing to the resilience and efficiency of global immunization systems.

Concurrently, CanSinoBIO has made positive progress in the development of its recombinant pneumococcal protein vaccine (PBPV). Its production process is simpler, facilitating scalability and quality control. The Phase I clinical trial has yielded positive preliminary results, positioning it as a promising supplement to current pneumococcal vaccines and offering a new option for achieving sustainable immunization programs in resource-limited settings.

In recent years, CanSinoBIO has continuously deepened its global strategy, collaborating with partners in countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil to advance the localization of its innovative achievements.

  • In Indonesia, the company is driving the development of inhaled tuberculosis vaccine and the overseas launch and bulk supply of Menhycia.
  • In Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, CanSinoBIO is advancing product market access, commercialization, and exploring opportunities for joint research and development as well as localized production partnerships.
  • In Malaysia, with the construction of vaccine fill-and-finish facility, CanSinoBIO is collaborating with local institutions to develop multivalent mRNA influenza vaccine, contributing to global influenza prevention and control efforts.

"The WGS provides us a vital platform for deepening global cooperation, CanSinoBIO will continue to advance its international commercial expansion, strengthen collaboration with governments, international organizations and local partners across countries, explore diverse cooperation models, and accelerate the accessibility and implementation of innovative vaccines in more nations and regions, all to better serving global public health needs," said Ms. Jeanne Wang, Chief Commercial Officer of CanSinoBIO.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889815/Image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cansinobio-at-wgs-2026-accelerating-global-access-to-innovative-vaccines-302682568.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.