Auri, Inc.: Auri Inc New Acquisition Transfer Completed, Revenue Progress Report

New management, and revenue producing acquisitions.

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Auri Inc, (OTCID:AURI) - a cutting-edge driven incubating holding company continues to advance its business operations adding new revenues.

Auri Inc., and its management team, along with its group of advisors, consultants, agents and attorneys, are now completing additional acquisitions to support forward movement toward filing for NASDAQ.

"AURI, as a holding company continues to add additional assets and revenue producing companies to qualify for NASDAQ. In addition, AURI is considering several of many available options that have been presented to me and our team. The options have expanded due to our focused push and complete set of milestones in our business plan development and. The recent year end report will also include a substantial increase in revenues and additional assets." Explained Chairman/CEO; Edward Vakser.

This week, the company will announce a new addition for the management team and the acquired companies.

The company is considering several qualified offers with a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) including various "direct filings" and/or S1 registration with similar pathways to trade on NASDAQ.

Recently, AURI Inc. announced that the company's intellectual properties, NFT's, digital assets and licensing commitments will be shared and added to the Direct sales subsidiary; Starfest Direct a division trading as BDGR.

In 2026 the company's subsidiary PBS Holding,Inc, "OTC: PBHG" announced a new joint venture marketing company was formed with Melody Trust, LLLC to advance several initiatives that will provide increased revenue from the sale of music, sports and art collectible merchandise, through their Starfest Direct Network. https://youtu.be/ou5vowesa7o

At the same time, Auri announced last year its joint venture company Melody Production, a high-tech full-service live and studio audio, video, and staging production services and rental equipment company.

Starfest Direct plans to release end of Q1 the Rock Artist Gold Record Collection which will feature Iconic Music Recording Artists and Guitar Legends such as Chuck Berry, .Marvin Gaye, Johnny Winters, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Buddy Guy, BB King, James Brown, Elvis Presely, Johnny Cash, George Jones, Bob Marley and The Who , just a small sample of Starfest' s vast and growing Rock Artist and Guitar Collection and merchandise bundle package will allow the customer to purchase items such as Framed Gold and Platinum Single or Album Collectibles individually and/or bundled with digital music downloads, Physical Vinyl or Cd Album, and Music Apparel merchandise

Auri founder has worked beside some of the largest and high-profile Recording artist and Sports Celebrities for decades and now the release of the Rock Music and Guitar Collection will enable the Legendary Music Artists and the companies to monetize their music IP for the benefit of Artists and their estates.

"AURI Inc., structured the terms and the deals, and will continue to receive and report revenues from all its subsidiaries as part of our plan to continue upgrading trading tiers and levels, with a focused goal to qualify filing for NASDAQ." Stated Edward Vakser Chairman/CEO.

Recent Auri announced, "Our team has been continuing to build AURI and our portfolio of companies for the primary objective to create value for our shareholders."

Mergers and Acquisitions have been a staple of our business development plan in addition to adding digital assets, in ground, and real-world assets to our holdings.

Within the past year, the company has forged new strategic alliances and business ventures that will provide tremendous asset value and revenues for the company and shareholder value in the near term.

As the company continues to restructure its subsidiary companies with new business operations and acquisitions, it further states its current progress

In 2025, BDGR formed an acquisition subsidiary for the purpose of completing the purchase of revenue generating Logistics and trucking company, Triumph Energy Services LLC inground assets held by RJK Ranch Holdings,BDGR has strategically structured these two cornerstone acquisitions to complement the full Oil and Gas Business markets with fracking sand deposits and our own trucking delivery services to our oil and Gas clients!

About Melody Trust

Melody Trust, Inc. www.melodytrust.com owns a music catalog consisting of over 27,000 legendary music master recordings performed by legendary Icons such as Ray Charles, Etta James, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, The Bee Gees, Chicago, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Roy Orbison, Willie Nelson, Chicago, Hall and Oates, Platters, Count Basie, Tina Turner, and many other multiple platinum selling artists.

The Melody Trust music recordings have been preserved in a private vault for over 30 years and contain some of the rarest and most coveted recordings from countless Legendary Iconic Music Recording Artists.

Melody Trust was formed to protect and safeguard the royalty interests held by the music performers and music composers that produced the Melody Music catalog throughout the past century.

About AURI, Inc.

AURI Inc. is as good as gold!

AURI, Inc. (OTCID:AURI), www.aurinetwork.com is an emerging publicly traded holding company that is engaged in the development, acquisition and investments in gold and rare earth minerals, fine art, media and entertainment content, Real Estate and crypto currencies through its diverse range of subsidiaries and divisions which include BDGR, PBHG, SUTI, TSRR and UITA.

Auri is founded and managed by highly skilled and seasoned executives and investors whose talents, experience and investment interests are based in live and recorded Entertainment and Media Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Fine Art, Merger and Acquisitions,IP Development and acquisitions, Oil and Gas and real-estate investments.

AURI remains dedicated to growing its assets holdings,revenues and to increasing shareholder value.

