Montag, 09.02.2026
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
09.02.2026 14:30 Uhr
Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE): SCCE's 14th Annual European Compliance & Ethics Institute is heading to Berlin, Germany

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 250 compliance professionals are expected to gather in Berlin 2-4 March for the 14th Annual European Compliance & Ethics Institute (ECEI). The flagship European compliance education and networking event from Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) will be held at the JW Marriott Berlin. The full agenda is available at corporatecompliance.org/2026ECEI.


The ECEI was created to support European practitioners charged with implementing and maintaining effective compliance and ethics programmes. It offers insights from industry leaders, peer connections, and engagement with solution providers. The conference agenda includes 40+ educational breakout sessions covering topics that include:

  • AI & technology
  • Organizational culture
  • Risk assessment and management
  • Third-party and supply chain due diligence
  • Investigations
  • Professional skills and strategies
  • Crisis management
  • Antitrust regulation

Sessions are led by a wide variety of speakers including experienced compliance law attorneys, compliance and ethics leaders, representatives from organizations including Entain plc, Ericsson, Philip Morris International, Microsoft, McDonald's Corporation, TD SYNNEX, UN World Food Programme, and many more.

The internationally recognized Certified Compliance & Ethics Professional-International (CCEP-I) credential exam is offered on-site the final day for registered attendees. A separate application and fee are required to sit for the exam.

To learn more about the ECEI, visit corporatecompliance.org/2026ECEI.

About SCCE
SCCE is a non-profit association dedicated to providing community, education, and professional growth opportunities to cross-industry compliance and ethics professionals around the world. Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977 to learn more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587233/Society_of_Corporate_Compliance_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scces-14th-annual-european-compliance--ethics-institute-is-heading-to-berlin-germany-302680672.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
