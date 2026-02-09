LevelTen Energy says solar and wind power purchase agreement (PPA) prices in Europe continued to fall in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the most competitive percentiles in Spain below €30 ($35.65)/MWh, reflecting strong downward pressure.The European solar PPA market keep seeing contract prices decreasing, according to a new report from LevelTen Energy. The fourth quarter of 2025 confirms the downward trend in solar PPAs, with a further quarterly drop of 1% in the LevelTen continental index and a year-on-year decline of nearly 8% in the P25. The imbalance between the rapid expansion of renewable ...

