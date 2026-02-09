Taking place March 23-25, 2026, this three-day scientific forum will convene the world's foremost NAD experts in Copenhagen to advance evidence-based dialogue and accelerate clinical translation

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), the global authority on NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, today announces it is the headlining sponsor of the inaugural NAD for Health: Opportunities Challengesscientific meeting hosted by the University of Copenhagen, taking place March 23-25, 2026 at the Royal Danish Academy of Sciences and Letters in central Copenhagen. Space is limited and registration is required; see registration details at the end of this release.

"Advancing NAD science requires more than promising data-it requires rigorous dialogue across disciplines, clear translational standards, and alignment on what meaningful outcomes look like," said Andrew Shao, PhD, Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Scientific Affairs at Niagen Bioscience. "We are proud to support the University of Copenhagen's inaugural NAD for Health conference because it creates an evidence-based forum that brings researchers and clinicians together to address the real barriers to translation-trial design, biomarkers, and regulatory considerations-so the field can move forward responsibly."

This major international scientific meeting focuses on one of the most rapidly advancing areas in aging and metabolic research: NAD metabolismand its implications for human health. Bringing together thought leaders from world-renowned institutions, the conference is designed for an interdisciplinary audience spanning researchers, translational scientists, clinicians, and industry partners. The program will include thematic sessions, a panel discussion, and a dedicated poster session featuring short presentations from early-career researchers. The panel discussion will be livestreamed globally to broaden access to the latest advances in NAD biology and therapeutic potential. Details on the panel discussion livestream will be announced closer to the conference on the meeting website.

The meeting is being organized by Jonas Treebak, PhD, Associate Professor at the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research at the University of Copenhagen, and Vilhelm (Will) Bohr, MD, PhD, Affiliate Professor in Genome Instability and Neurodegeneration, also at the University of Copenhagen, in collaboration with an international organizing committee. Drs Bohr and Treebak previously conducted independent research on Niagen Bioscience's patented nicotinamide riboside (NR) ingredient, Niagen, through the company's external research program, and Dr. Bohr serves on the Scientific Advisory Board.

"This meeting was designed to convene the people generating the most important new insights in NAD biology-and to do it in a setting that encourages candid, evidence-based discussion," said Dr. Treebak. "By bringing together basic, translational, and clinical perspectives, we can better identify the knowledge gaps that matter most and accelerate collaborative progress toward clinical translation."

Key scientific themes include:

precursor strategies for rare orphan diseases, including Ataxia Telangiectasia (AT) Targeted interventions to improve healthspan and delay age-related decline

Circulation, tissues, and organ crosstalk in response to NAD precursor supplementation

Translational frameworks for clinical trials and dialogue between researchers and practitioners

"NAD is central to metabolism, mitochondrial functions, DNA repair, cellular resilience, and aging biology, and the field is advancing rapidly," said Dr. Bohr. "This conference emphasizes both opportunities and limitations-so we can align on the standards, resources, and cross-sector collaboration needed to translate NAD research into meaningful health outcomes."

Space is limited, and registration is required. Attendance is subject to confirmation and cannot be guaranteed. Individuals interested in attending should contact Cathleen Brahms, Events Manager at Niagen Bioscience, at cathleen.brahms@niagenbio.com no later than Sunday, February 15, 2026.

For more information about the University of Copenhagen's NAD for Health: Opportunities Challenges Conference, please visit the conference website at https://eventsignup.ku.dk/nadforhealth. Learn more about Niagen Bioscience at www.niagenbioscience.com.

