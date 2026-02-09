Navitas Semiconductor Corporation: Navitas Unveils Breakthrough 10 kW DC-DC Platform Delivering 98.5% Efficiency for 800 VDC Next-Gen AI Data Centers

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), a leader in GaNFast gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, unveiled a breakthrough 10 kW DC-DC power platform delivering up to 98.5% peak efficiency and 1 MHz switching frequency, enabling unprecedented power density to support the rapid, large-scale expansion of next-generation AI data centers.

The all-GaN 10 kW 800 V-to-50 V DC-DC platform employs advanced 650 V and 100 V GaNFast FETs in a three-level half-bridge architecture with synchronous rectification to deliver 98.5% peak efficiency and 98.1% full load efficiency in a full-brick (61 × 116 × 11 mm) package, achieving 2.1 kW/in³ power density.

The resulting production-oriented platform supports 800 V-to-50 V and + / - 400 V-to-50 V architectures at 10 kW, integrating auxiliary power and control to simplify adoption and enable high-power-density module designs for next-generation HVDC AI data centers. Read more on Navitas' Whitepaper on "Redefining Data Center Power: GaN and SiC Technologies for Next-Gen 800 VDC Infrastructure".

"The design platform enables the transition to HVDC data center power infrastructure, supporting the future power requirements of AI workloads that will demand between 100- and even 1,000-times more compute per query," said Chris Allexandre, President and CEO of Navitas Semiconductor. "Navitas continues to redefine what's possible in AI data center power, with the 10 kW DC-DC solution giving breakthrough efficiency, power density, and scalability to allow faster and cooler operation while making them more sustainable."

The 10 kW DC-DC platform is being evaluated by key data center customers through collaborative development and will make its debut at the Navitas booth (#2027) at APEC, March 22-26 in San Antonio, TX.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and IC integrated devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology, driving innovation across AI data centers, performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide bandgap technologies, GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection, delivering faster power delivery, higher system density, and greater efficiency. GeneSiC high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented trench-assisted planar technology to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency, and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has over 300 patents issued or pending and is the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral-certified.

