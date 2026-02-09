Anzeige
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
WKN: 549309 | ISIN: DE0005493092 | Ticker-Symbol: BVB
ACCESS Newswire
09.02.2026 14:50 Uhr
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund Reports Preliminary Figures for the First Half of the 2025/2026 Financial Year

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / In the first half of the 2025/2026 financial year (1 July 2025 - 31 December 2025), Borussia Dortmund's consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) rose by EUR 14.4 million to EUR 23.2 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 8.8 million). This is due primarily to a rise in net transfer income, which increased by EUR 32.7 million from EUR 22.2 million in the first half of the previous year to EUR 54.9 million. Consolidated revenue rose slightly by EUR 1.9 million to EUR 246.4 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 244.5 million).

Consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 18.7 million in the first half of the year (first half of the previous year: EUR 7.7 million), an increase of EUR 11.0 million. Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) rose by EUR 14.4 million to EUR 23.2 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 8.8 million) and consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by EUR 23.0 million to EUR 81.7 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 58.7 million).

Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 246.4 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 244.5 million), of which EUR 24.6 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 25.4 million) in income from match operations, EUR 75.7 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 73.0 million) in advertising income, EUR 104.6 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 98.2 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 20.6 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 23.1 million) in merchandising income, and EUR 20.9 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 24.8 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income.

Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (consolidated revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 316.5 million in the first half of the year (first half of the previous year: EUR 281.9 million), an increase of EUR 34.6 million.

Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts, other derecognised items and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 54.9 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 22.2 million), an increase of EUR 32.7 million.

The Group's personnel expenses increased by EUR 11.2 million from EUR 118.1 million to EUR 129.3 million in the first half of the financial year. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group rose by EUR 8.1 million from EUR 49.6 million to EUR 57.7 million. The Group's other operating expenses were down EUR 1.7 million from EUR 80.5 million in the first half of the previous year to EUR 78.8 million.

The consolidated financial result declined by EUR 0.4 million from EUR -0.3 million to EUR -0.7 million.

The net tax expense amounted to EUR 4.6 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 1.1 million).

The above information relates to key figures from the half-yearly consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

The full 2025/2026 half-yearly financial report will be available for download from 13 February 2026 under "Publications" at https://aktie.bvb.de/en/share/.

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Phone: + 49 (0) 231 - 9020-2745
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
https://aktie.bvb.de/

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/borussia-dortmund-reports-preliminary-figures-for-the-first-half-h-1134815

