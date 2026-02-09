Anzeige
Montag, 09.02.2026
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
PR Newswire
09.02.2026 15:00 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: American Eagle Outfitters + Sydney Sweeney to Ring Opening Bell

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 9th

  • Equities are fractionally lower in extended trading hours Monday morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed 50,000 for the first time ever on Friday.
  • Shares of children's food company Once Upon a Farm, co-founded by actress Jennifer Garner, rose nearly 17% to $21.05 each in their trading debut.
  • ICE's February Mortgage Monitor Report unveils new refinance opportunities for borrowers and shows home affordability hitting a four-year high.
  • The CFO of Bob's Discount Furniture Carl Lukach speaks to the "Bob's Way" after its shares started trading on the NYSE Thursday, February 5.
  • Actress Sydney Sweeney will join American Eagle Outfitters Chairman and CEO Jay Schottenstein at the NYSE to ring the opening bell.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV app at tv.nyse.com

Opening Bell
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) celebrates the American Eagle brand

Closing Bell
Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) commemorates its leadership in sustainable chemistry, real-time data analytics and energy sector innovation

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Jennifer Garner cheers for Once Upon a Farm IPO

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889901/NYSE_Market_Update_February_9th.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889900/NYSE_Jennifer_Garner_cheers_for_Once_Upon_a_Farm_IPO.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5778778/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-american-eagle-outfitters--sydney-sweeney-to-ring-opening-bell-302682602.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
