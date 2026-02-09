New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: American Eagle Outfitters + Sydney Sweeney to Ring Opening Bell

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 9th

Equities are fractionally lower in extended trading hours Monday morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed 50,000 for the first time ever on Friday.

Shares of children's food company Once Upon a Farm, co-founded by actress Jennifer Garner, rose nearly 17% to $21.05 each in their trading debut.

ICE's February Mortgage Monitor Report unveils new refinance opportunities for borrowers and shows home affordability hitting a four-year high.

The CFO of Bob's Discount Furniture Carl Lukach speaks to the "Bob's Way" after its shares started trading on the NYSE Thursday, February 5.

Actress Sydney Sweeney will join American Eagle Outfitters Chairman and CEO Jay Schottenstein at the NYSE to ring the opening bell.

Opening Bell

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) celebrates the American Eagle brand

Closing Bell

Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) commemorates its leadership in sustainable chemistry, real-time data analytics and energy sector innovation

