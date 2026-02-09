Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
09.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
Joseph V. Scorese joins Park Place Finance as a Senior Account Executive

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Joseph V. Scorese joins Park Place Finance as a Senior Account Executive and proudly announces a series of professional milestones reflecting continued growth, education, and leadership within the real estate investment and private lending community.

Creative BRRRR Strategies Podcast Celebrates Milestones in Investor Education, Industry Impact, and Capital Solutions Leadership with Park Place Finance

In 2026, Joseph V. Scorese celebrates two years of the Creative BRRRR Strategies Podcast, surpassing 10,000 downloads and delivering 150+ episodes centered on real-world financing strategies, investor execution, and market-driven insights. The podcast has become a trusted resource for real estate investors, brokers, and operators nationwide seeking practical guidance on structuring deals and scaling portfolios in evolving market conditions.

In parallel, Joseph V. Scorese marks five years of teaching Asset-Based Lending Fundamentals (Non-QM) through continuing education (CE) workshops for real estate agents across the United States. These programs bridge the gap between traditional lending and investor-focused capital, equipping agents with a deeper understanding of DSCR, portfolio lending, construction, and transitional financing structures that better support investor clients.

As a Senior Account Executive at Park Place Finance, Joseph V. Scorese specializes in structuring and delivering tailored capital solutions for real estate investors, developers, and operator-led portfolios nationwide. He works closely with borrowers, brokers, and strategic partners to engineer financing aligned with acquisition, renovation, stabilization, and long-term portfolio growth objectives.

Areas of focus include:
DSCR-based rental loans

Bridge and value-add financing

Fix-and-flip and construction loans

Transitional asset strategies

These solutions span 1-4 unit residential, small-balance multifamily, fix-to-flip or fix-to-rent, and new construction, supporting investors through every phase of the real estate lifecycle.

By combining market insight, deal-level analysis, and a solutions-driven approach, Scorese guides clients through underwriting, capital structuring, and execution with a strong emphasis on speed, certainty of close, and risk-adjusted performance. His work enables investors to deploy capital efficiently, navigate shifting market dynamics, and scale sustainable real estate portfolios with confidence.

About Joseph V. Scorese
Joseph V. Scorese is a nationwide private lending professional, educator, and podcast host dedicated to advancing investor-focused financing strategies. Through capital markets expertise, educational platforms, and strategic partnerships, he supports real estate investors and industry professionals across the United States.

CONTACT
Joseph V. Scorese
Senior Account Executive
215-290-5108
jscorese@parkplaceus.com

SOURCE: Park Place Finance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/joseph-v.-scorese-joins-park-place-finance%c2%a0as-a-senior-account-execu-1134402

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
