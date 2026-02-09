Access-Power & Co., Inc.: Access Power & Co., Inc. Outlines 2026 Expansion of Food Delivery Brands with Launch of Big Papa's Pizza and Wicked Wild Wings Ghost Kitchens

SANFORD, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Access Power & Co., Inc. (OTCID:ACCR), a publicly traded company focused on growth through strategic operating subsidiaries, today announced plans for 2026 to expand its food delivery and virtual restaurant portfolio through the introduction of two new ghost kitchen concepts: Big Papa's Pizza and Wicked Wild Wings.

As part of the Company's broader strategy to scale high-margin, technology-enabled food brands, Access Power & Co. will operate Big Papa's Pizza and Wicked Wild Wings as delivery-first, off-premise concepts. These ghost kitchens will leverage existing kitchen infrastructure, online ordering platforms, and third-party delivery services to reach a wider customer base while maintaining lower overhead and faster market entry.

"2026 represents a pivotal year in our growth strategy," said Pedro Botta, Chief Executive Officer of Access Power & Co., Inc. "By expanding into ghost kitchens with Big Papa's Pizza and Wicked Wild Wings, we are positioning the Company to capitalize on the continued shift toward digital ordering and off-premise dining. These brands allow us to scale quickly, optimize operational efficiency, and unlock new revenue streams without the traditional costs of brick-and-mortar expansion."

The launch of Big Papa's Pizza will focus on premium-quality pizza offerings designed for delivery performance and brand recognition, while Wicked Wild Wings will target the fast-growing demand for bold-flavored wings and comfort food. Both concepts are expected to integrate seamlessly into the Company's existing operations, creating cross-promotional opportunities with its entertainment and hospitality portfolio.

Access Power & Co., Inc. believes the expansion of its ghost kitchen platform will enhance profitability through improved asset utilization, data-driven menu optimization, and geographic scalability. The Company anticipates that the addition of these brands will strengthen its presence in the food delivery market while supporting long-term shareholder value.

About Big Papa's Pizza

Big Papa's Pizza is a delivery-focused pizza concept offering high-quality ingredients, signature recipes, and streamlined operations designed to maximize consistency, speed, and customer satisfaction in off-premise dining.

About Wicked Wild Wings

Wicked Wild Wings is a bold, flavor-forward virtual restaurant brand specializing in wings and comfort food, built for digital ordering and optimized for delivery and takeout.

About Access Power & Co., Inc.

Access Power & Co., Inc. (OTCID:ACCR) is a publicly traded company focused on identifying, acquiring, and developing operating businesses with scalable growth potential. Through its subsidiaries and strategic partnerships, the Company seeks to build long-term value for shareholders across its portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including changes in market conditions, consumer demand, execution of the Company's growth initiatives, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Access Power & Co., Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

