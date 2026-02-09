Kypspr AI: Kypspr Launches Design Partner Program to Automate Healthcare Data Integrity; Announces Lifetime Access for First Two Founding Partners

The program invites health systems and clinical groups to validate an on-premises AI refinery that eliminates manual data-cleaning overhead and recovers lost revenue.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Kypspr, a developer of specialized AI infrastructure for healthcare, today announced the launch of its Design Partner Program. The company is seeking five healthcare organizations-ranging from large health systems to multi-specialty clinics-to pilot its real-time, on-premises solution for clinical data integrity.

To accelerate adoption and reward early collaboration, Kypspr has announced an exclusive incentive: The first two organizations to join as Founding Partners will receive a perpetual, lifetime platform license with all standard fees waived.

By deploying Kypspr's AI refinery at the data source, organizations can preempt data-driven claim denials. This proactive approach allows providers to recover an estimated 3-5% of net revenue and ensure full FHIR compliance without a costly infrastructure overhaul.

Solving the 'Manual Labor Tax' for Systems and Clinics

As Design Partners, organizations will collaborate to validate the Kypspr Semantic Refinery within complex, real-world environments. The program eliminates the overhead and delays of manual data processing by moving AI capabilities directly to the edge, making high-fidelity data accessible to both large hospitals and independent clinical groups.

Program Benefits & Strategic Influence:

Founding Partner Status: The first two organizations to sign on will receive a lifetime waiver of all platform fees.

Executive Roadmap Influence: Partners will have direct, unfiltered access to Kypspr leadership to shape the prioritization of translation features and Federated Learning capabilities.

Engineering Collaboration: Technical leads will participate in regular working sessions to refine the user experience of the AI-Assisted HITL (Human-in-the-Loop) Validation Module.

Preferential Pilot Terms: Organizations joining after the first two will receive a 50% platform discount and a 25% reduction in Non-Recurring Engineering (NRE) fees for the duration of the 12-month program.

"We are looking for visionaries-from major health systems to agile clinics-who want to move beyond legacy data limitations," said Ambar Prajapati, CEO and CTO of Kypspr. "By offering lifetime access to our first two partners, we are investing in the leaders who will help us prove that automated data integrity can happen simultaneously, right at the source."

Interested organizations can apply for the Design Partner Program by visiting Design Partner Program or contacting ambar@kypspr.ai.

SOURCE: Kypspr AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/kypspr-launches-design-partner-program-to-automate-healthcare-dat-1134760