Flin Flon, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Boreal Gold Inc (CSE: BGLD) (the "Company") wishes to announce that all matters set out in the meeting materials for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on February 6, 2026 at 2:00 PM in Flin Flon, Manitoba were overwhelmingly approved by the shareholders. Shareholders were asked to consider and approve the following resolutions: (i) set the number of directors; (ii) election of directors for the ensuing year, (iii) appointment of an auditor for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and (iv) ratify and re-approve the 10% rolling stock option plan. The Scrutineer's report showed that 6,222,526 shares were voted at the Annual General Meeting representing 34.90% of the 17,827,748 total shares outstanding and issued of the company. The number of directors of three (3) and the 10% rolling stock option plan was approved 100% by shareholders. The three nominated directors; Richard Masson, Michael Alexander and Laara Shaffer were approved by 100% of the shares voted and the Appointment of Auditors was approved by 71.4% of the shares voted.

In two years after raising almost 2-million dollars and carrying out extensive geophysical and geological surveys on the Fay Lake property in Manitoba and the Melgurd Lake property in Saskatchewan, the year of 2024 culminated in a Boreal's listing on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE). The company is now poised to take the next exciting step in 2026 with drilling the recently acquired North Star Group of High-Grade Gold Properties (see April 17, 2025 news release) and to test the new developed critical mineral and gold targets on the Fay Lake Property. This will be facilitated with the arranged $3-million private placement (see January 22, 2026 news release) which is anticipated to be closed on February 12, 2026. By design, Boreal is a well structured tightly held company, with very few shares out. The strong committed shareholder base has significantly contributed to the company's strength and facilitated obtaining the milestones in its exploration programs. The Company plans in 2026 through focussed exploration efforts to grow the company in an accretive manner by mineral discovery as well as by acquisition as opportunities arise.

Qualified Person

Stephen L. Masson, M.Sc., P.Geo. is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for these projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release. Mr. Masson acts as a consulting geologist for the company.

About Boreal Gold Inc

Boreal Gold Inc. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in northwest Manitoba and northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. All of the Issuer's properties are currently at the exploration stage. The Issuer has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects in strategic locations in the Provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the advancement of the Company's mineral properties. The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time such statements were made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration; future commodity prices; changes in regulations; political or economic developments; environmental risks; permitting timelines; capital expenditures; technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; employee relations; the speculative nature of mineral including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of resources, contests over title to properties, the Company's limited operating history, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and the competitive nature of the mining industry; the need for the Company to manage its future strategic plans; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

