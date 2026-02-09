Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Koulou Gold Corp. ("Koulou Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a 601.9 km² expansion of its Côte d'Ivoire portfolio adjacent to its Assuéfry permit and Endeavour Mining's Assafou deposit.

Alex Ruggieri, CEO of Koulou Gold, commented, "The acquisition of the Koun-Fao permits consolidates Koulou's position as the largest landholder with 937.8 km² in one of Côte d'Ivoire's most prospective emerging gold districts and strengthens our ability to pursue large-scale discoveries that will create long-term shareholder value."

Koun-Fao Permits Overview

The Koun-Fao permits PR1019 and PR1022, totaling 601.9 km², were granted to Paleo Gold Fields on February 4, 2026. Koulou Gold holds an option to earn up to 100% interest in the project. The permits lie immediately south of Koulou's Assuéfry Project and Endeavour Mining's Assafou deposit and are underlain by Tarkwaian-like Koun Tanda Basin sediments and Birimian volcanic rocks within the same structural framework, with historical gold occurrences highlighting their prospectivity.

Figure 1. Regional overview of the newly granted Koun-Fao permits, Assuéfry permit, and Endeavour Mining's Tanda-Iguela permits

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9971/283167_766a1d7ab46d5a16_001full.jpg

Amended Assuéfry Agreement

The Company also announces the 100% acquisition of the Assuéfry Project from Tropic Mining Group for US$500,000, with all future expenditure commitments eliminated.

Qualified Person

Mr. Arnaud Fontaine, P.Geo. (APGO no. 3570), PhD., consultant to the Company, a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument NI43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which the Company does not have an interest. The Qualified Person has not verified the information, and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's properties.

About Koulou Gold Corp.

Koulou Gold Corp. is a private mineral exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and headquartered in both Vancouver, Canada and Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is focused on gold exploration with a portfolio of ten exploration permits and applications, covering a total area of 3,492km² in highly prospective regions of Côte d'Ivoire.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Alex Ruggieri, CFA

CEO and Director

Koulou Gold Corp.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283167

Source: Koulou Gold Corp.