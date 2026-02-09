Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Conexeu Sciences Inc. ("Conexeu" or the "Company") a biotechnology innovator redefining regenerative medicine through a next-generation extracellular matrix platform, is pleased to announce Sonia Thomas, MBA, as Head of Strategy & Transformation.

In her role, Sonia will help define Conexeu's enterprise strategy, shape portfolio priorities, and long-term growth decisions, and lead cross-functional transformation initiatives that strengthen governance, operating models, executional excellence, and organizational readiness for scale. She will also play a key role in embedding a high-performance culture, clarifying decision rights, and establishing scalable processes to support a strong operating rhythm within the organization.

"Sonia has consistently built scalable frameworks, aligned cross-functional teams, and delivered measurable growth in complex global environments," said Miles Harrison, President & CEO of Conexeu Sciences. "As we advance our CXU ECM platform toward commercialization, her leadership and disciplined execution will be instrumental as we move to our next phase of growth."

Sonia is a versatile executive leader with more than two decades of experience driving operational excellence, market expansion, brand revitalization, M&A integration, and commercial growth across Fortune 500 and global healthcare organizations. Most recently, she served as the Director of Marketing & Operations for Acne and Rosacea at Galderma, where she led the turnaround of Aklief -delivering $50 million in prescription growth-and established the Launch Excellence framework, to support the U.S. launch of its first therapeutic biologic, Nemluvio. Previously, Sonia led M&A integration for ALASTIN Skincare , delivering $20 million in synergies, and later assumed expanded enterprise leadership roles across portfolio strategy, commercial operations, and enterprise transformation.

Earlier in her career, she built a strong foundation across Finance, Audit, Risk, and Operations through multiple executive leadership roles, experience that continues to shape her disciplined, execution-focused leadership style.

Sonia holds an MBA in Finance and Information Systems from Pace University, a bachelor's degree from the University at Albany, and executive education from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. She has been recognized as one of Fort Worth CEO Magazine's Top Women to Watch in Business.

Please join us in welcoming Sonia Thomas to Conexeu Sciences, as the company continues advancing its next generation thermosensitive extra cellular matrix scaffold.

About Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Founded in late 2022, Conexeu Sciences Inc. is advancing regenerative medicine through its patented bioregenerative extracellular matrix platform. Emerging from over a decade of university research, the Company has a thermosensitive extracellular matrix that transitions from liquid to gel at body temperature, forming a biomimetic scaffold that supports organized tissue formation. With patents across the U.S., E.U., Japan, and Australia, and additional filings pending globally, Conexeu's CXU platform offers transformative potential across multi-billion-dollar markets.

At the forefront of Conexeu's portfolio is Ten Minute Tissue, an extracellular matrix (ECM) that remains fluid at room temperature and gels at ~37°C. This unique scaffold promotes cell migration, proliferation, differentiation, and new tissue formation, enabling seamless integration into host tissue. Scientifically proven in pre-clinical studies, Ten Minute Tissue demonstrated improved healing dynamics and a low inflammatory profile.

Conexeu is initially focusing development and regulatory strategy on large, multi-billion-dollar markets, including wound care, periodontal applications, facial and body contouring, including GLP-1 driven skin laxity with additional opportunities in 3D printing/bio fabrication workflows and veterinary markets. The Company is pursuing a U.S. regulatory pathway and is targeting a 510(k) submission in 2026 for its initial indication, subject to FDA approval. Conexeu's CXU platform is protected by issued patents in the U.S., E.U., Japan, and Australia, with additional filings pending globally.

Ten-Minute Tissue is an investigational product and has not been cleared or approved by any regulatory authority.

Safe Harbor Statement

