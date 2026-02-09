Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - With the February-March operating phase beginning, cash-flow constraints driven by tax obligations, delayed receivables, seasonal timing gaps and other early-year expenses pose a recurring challenge for most U.S. businesses. In response to this crisis, prominent Fintech firm, VIP Capital Funding launches the February-March Capital Support Programs, intending to provide short-term liquidity solutions to Small and Mid-sized Businesses (SMBs). These customized working capital loans range from $25,000 to $15,000,000 with approvals in 24 hours.





According to Carlos Hernandez, Vice President of VIP Capital Funding, "The months of February and March are transition periods, not a slowdown. It's when companies navigate seasonal changes in revenue, address receivables, plan for spring growth and reassess capital structures that are no longer suitable."

"As their trusted Fintech lender, our responsibility is to offer informed choices and transparency, rather than pressure," added Carlos Hernandez.

Functional as a flexible capital infrastructure, VIP Capital Funding aids small and mid-sized businesses in the United States through different stages of their operational lifecycle. Beneficiaries can support expansion initiatives, stabilise cash flow or even realign existing pricey merchant cash advance obligations (MCAs).

A lot of small businesses struggle with liquidity constraints during the February-March window owing to misalignment between operating expenditure and incoming revenue. The flexible working capital programs have been designed to fill this gap.

This initiative provides borrowers with additional financial flexibility to manage overhead costs, payroll and inventory, while accommodating seasonal revenue shifts and periods of increased operational demand.





Besides February-March Capital Support Programs, VIP Capital Funding has expanded its MCA debt relief and consolidation solutions with same-day business financing. It primarily focuses on enterprises dealing with ongoing payment pressure tied to stacked or outdated advances on a regular or weekly basis.

The financial product has been designed to ease the impact of aggressive MCA repayment structures which place sustained pressure on liquidity and limit operational flexibility. It allows businesses to adjust payments into formats that better align with ongoing revenue patterns, thereby reducing any disruptions.

The revised MCA debt relief and consolidation solutions can help improve future eligibility for working capital loans. In addition, the programs are intended to provide borrowers with the time and capacity needed to focus on core operations, manage near-term obligations more effectively, and pursue growth prospects without the immediate burden of merchant cash advances repayment schedules.

"MCA relief is more about restoring balance than avoiding responsibility," assures Carlos Hernandez, Vice President of one of the top fintech companies in the U.S.

He added, "If capital no longer supports business operations, making structural adjustments becomes a strategic consideration." When a company struggles with multiple MCA positions, seasonal changes, fiscal shortages, fluctuating revenue cycles, etc., the MCA debt relief program offers an organized and systematic option to restore operational control without disrupting day-to-day business activities.

VIP Capital Funding operates under a dual-track capital framework curated to support businesses at different points in their operating cycle. First is the growth track, which includes flexible working capital and revenue-based funding for expansion. Second is the stability track that addresses MCA relief, refinancing, and consolidation when financial pressure arises.

By offering both tracks within a single framework, the model is intended to provide small and mid-sized businesses with access to customized capital support based on their current needs, without requiring a one-size-fits-all solution.

SMBs in the U.S looking for feature-rich, flexible working capital loans to evaluate or re-organize the early-year opening period can apply for the online process now. They can also book an appointment for tailored services.

About VIP Capital Funding:

Presently operational in all 50 states across the United States, VIP Capital Funding is an A+ BBB-accredited Fintech firm that offers a range of lending options for diverse purposes. Borrowers are offered same-day approvals, high-value loans, zero collateral and flexible repayment formats. The firm is trusted by 10,000+ small and mid-sized businesses nationwide as a long-term capital infrastructure for its transparency and consultative approach to company financing.

