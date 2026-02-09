The Chinese manufacturer said its new OG02 series includes IP-65-rated inverters with an AC output power of 3 kW to 6 kW. The new products also feature a maximum efficiency of 97.6% and a European efficiency of 96.5%.Chinese inverter manufacturer Deye has launched a new series of off-grid inverters The OG02 series comprises four models with AC output power ratings ranging from 3.0 kW to 6.0 kW. It is an evolution of the company's OG01 line, which was introduced last year. According to the manufacturer, the OG02 inverters can switch from grid to battery power within 4 ms, allowing more than 99% ...

