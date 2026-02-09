SCIEX, a Danaher company and leader in life science analytical technologies, announced that the Echo MS+ system, a high-throughput analytical solution, is now compatible with the ZenoTOF 8600 system, an industry leading accurate mass spectrometer recognized for enhanced sensitivity. This integration provides the industry's highest-throughput accurate mass platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260209239549/en/

The Echo MS+ system, a high-throughput analytical solution, is now compatible with the ZenoTOF 8600 system, an industry leading accurate mass spectrometer recognized for enhanced sensitivity.

For labs operating on an elevated analytical scale and requiring direct physical measurement across a wide array of compounds, this integration provides access to assays previously not available with conventional mass spectrometry.

Key differentiators include:

Deliver reliable, high-quality data with direct, label-free measurement through mass spectrometry.

Contactless ejection removes the potential for carryover, using as little as 2.5 nL of sample.

Enhance efficiency with minimized sample preparation and a sampling rate of up to 1 sample per second. The system is also able to couple with front-end automation.

"The enhanced sensitivity allows researchers to work with significantly smaller protein quantities and delivers substantial cost efficiencies throughout the drug-development process," said Susan Darling, Senior Director, Adjacent Transformational Technologies at SCIEX.

This integration adds to the existing compatibility of the Echo MS+ system with the SCIEX Triple Quad 6500+ system and the ZenoTOF 7600 system.For additional information about the Echo MS+ system, visit https://sciex.com/products/integrated-solutions/echo-ms-plus.

To learn about Danaher and additional launches from operating companies including Abcam, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Cytiva, Genedata, Molecular Devices, and SCIEX, visit the Danaher booth at #2108. Also visit the webpage at https://lifesciences.danaher.com/us/en/events/slas2026.html.

ABOUT SCIEX

SCIEX, a Danaher company and leader in life science analytical technologies, empowers our customers to solve the most impactful analytical challenges in quantitation and characterization. With groundbreaking innovation and outstanding reliability and support, SCIEX has been at the forefront of the field for over 50 years.

Since the launch of the first-ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we continue to develop technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes. That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.?

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.?

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our approximately 63,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is for in vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to www.sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein, including associated logos, are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries (see www.sciex.com/trademarks).

2026 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. MKT-37262-A.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260209239549/en/

Contacts:

Contact Information

Lulu VanZandt

Senior manager, brand, public relations and social media

lulu.vanzandt@sciex.com

M: +1 (508) 782-9484