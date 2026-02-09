Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.02.2026 15:06 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PhotonPay secures new license by DFSA to expand global payment network in UAE

HONG KONG , Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPay, the next-generation global financial infrastructure, has been granted a Category 3D License by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). This pivotal milestone represents the company's first license in the UAE, signaling a major expansion of its footprint across the MEASA region and solidifying its global compliance-first strategy.

PhotonPay has been granted a Category 3D License by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

The UAE represents a vital trade corridor for global commerce as one of the world's leading financial hubs with a diverse ecosystem of international enterprises. PhotonPay has engaged deeply with the market through attending the Dubai Fintech Summit, ongoing dialogues with leading financial institutions and ecosystem partners, and advancing a methodical path toward market entry.

Lewison Chen, Founder & CEO of PhotonPay, said: "The UAE is one of the fastest-growing payment hubs and an essential corridor in global commerce. This license is a pivotal step towards our mission of scaling comprehensive global coverage and reflects our long-standing commitment to compliance. We are excited to enhance our proposition in the UAE, empowering businesses to operate globally with greater confidence and control."

This milestone highlights PhotonPay's ongoing commitment to aligning with rigorous global standards in compliance, security and AML, supported by AI-driven risk management. It also strengthens the company's ability to help enterprises pursue opportunities across the Middle East, with improved regional execution and partner connectivity.

"This is a practical step forward for our clients," said Aamir, Chairman of PhotonPay Dubai. "Securing the UAE Category 3D Licence enables us to better serve corporate and professional clients with improved access to local payment rails, UAE-aligned onboarding, local payout and settlement options, and corporate payment tools designed for cross-border operations-turning expansion plans into action."

With 11 offices worldwide, PhotonPay continues to strengthen its on-the-ground presence in key markets, supported by advanced technologies that enhance compliance, risk management and operational efficiency across its global payment infrastructure.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889735/PhotonPay_granted_a_Category_3D_License_Dubai_Financial_Services_Authority.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/photonpay-secures-new-license-by-dfsa-to-expand-global-payment-network-in-uae-302682419.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.