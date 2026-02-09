REELABLES EUROPE, LTD.: Reelables Launches Smart Label Indoor Tracking Solution Delivering up to 10 cm Accuracy With Bluetooth Technology

Industry's first RTLS-powered WMS smart label indoor tracking solution now available to automate workflows, prevent loss and improve facility operations

LONDON, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reelables, the first company to produce a printable active smart label for tracking cargo and inventory, today announced the launch of its new Smart Label Indoor Tracking solution. Powered by Bluetooth technology, this innovation delivers ultra-precise indoor location accuracy of up to 10 centimeters, a level of performance previously unattainable by existing smart labels and competitive with ultra-wideband (UWB) and other proprietary technologies.

This marks an industry-first, combining Real-Time Location System (RTLS) technology with smart shipping labels to deliver precise indoor tracking. Reelables' RTLS-enabled smart labels provide continuous, real-time location data for cargo throughout the warehouse and supply chain, giving operators the most accurate indoor and in-transit tracking solution available. This new level of integration automates workflows, prevents loss and improves facility management. It replaces manual scans with always-on visibility and actionable location insights for thousands of labels simultaneously.

Today's inventory and workflow systems depend heavily on manual barcode scanning and accurate data entry, often leading to gaps in inventory, delays and missing assets. Reelables' Indoor Tracking solution automatically provides real-time location updates for any item tagged with a Reelables Bluetooth Smart Label , eliminating reliance on scanning and dramatically improving process reliability. The data collected by the Reelables Inventory Tracking solution is invaluable for improving operational efficiency and managing the precise location of cargo as it moves through the facility. Businesses can use it to identify bottlenecks in production, better manage space utilization, improve labor efficiency, and support safer, more compliant operations.

Offered exclusively in partnership with IOSEA , the solution uses SEAgnal, IOSEA's patented, software-defined location-sensing technology. SEAgnal fuses advanced digital signal processing, RF circuitry and antenna modeling, and system-level algorithms into a dynamic, adaptive model for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Angle-of-Arrival (AoA)-based location finding.

A network of flexibly mounted SEAgnal-powered Telemos BLE gateways, each featuring multiple antennas, is used to compute angle and range information to determine precise asset location. Multiple devices form a facility-wide grid, enabling seamless coverage across large indoor environments such as warehouses, factories, hospitals, food processing plants, and event venues. By combining Reelables' Bluetooth smart label devices with IOSEA's SEAgnal RTLS engine, the companies deliver a high-performance smart label-based BLE indoor tracking solution.

"For the first time, businesses can get UWB-level accuracy and tracking in their warehouses from our Bluetooth smart label that costs a fraction of traditional solutions and without having to implement new processes," said David Stanton, Co-founder and CEO of Reelables. "When you have this new level of accuracy, knowing exactly where every asset, pallet, tool, or piece of equipment is down to 10 centimeters, you can operate your facility with a level of precision that simply wasn't possible before."

How It Works

Reelables' Smart Label Indoor Tracking solution features:

Reelables Bluetooth Smart Labels, which are lightweight, flexible, and highly affordable tracking tags.

IOSEA's SEAgnal RTLS stack is a software-defined location engine that provides market-leading real-time BLE AoA positioning.

Telemos locator devices can accurately determine a label's position within the facility.

Works with RTLS-enabled WMS and ERP systems, enabling automated work orders and hands-free operational updates.

This architecture offers organizations full facility visibility at a far lower cost compared to UWB or proprietary RFID tracking solutions, while simultaneously supporting thousands of labels. It is especially designed for facilities facing complex or frequently changing processes, frequent deviations or manual interventions, issues with data loss or inconsistency, or those that require process discovery and ongoing improvement.

About Reelables

Reelables makes the first and only printable smart label for tracking cargo and inventory. It is the first company to achieve mass production of a brand-new category of thin film, wireless smart labels with coated batteries that are flexible enough to be printed on in off-the-shelf barcode printers and fully disposable after use. Offering both paper-thin Bluetooth and 5G smart labels, Reelables automates supply chain and logistics visibility at scale for logistics providers, retailers and manufacturers, providing exact shipment location and inventory counts for each item without the need to manually scan barcodes or read RFIDs. Its ability to track shipments and inventory at the item level helps companies reduce theft and loss and increase accountability. Reelables grew more than 200 percent this year and plans to scale production to 100 million labels per year. Reelables is headquartered in London and backed by Silicon Labs, Moneta, Raptor Group, Smooth Brain, Amigos Ventures, Y Combinator and 500S. Learn more at http://reelables.com .