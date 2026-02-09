9 February 2026

SEGRO plc

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

SEGRO plc ('SEGRO') is pleased to announce the appointment of Louisa Burdett as an independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 May 2026.

Louisa, a Chartered Accountant, is the Chief Financial Officer of Spirax Group plc and has worked in a number of senior financial roles in a broad range of sectors throughout her career including, most recently, as Chief Financial Officer of Croda International plc, Meggitt plc and Victrex plc. She was a Non-Executive Director of RS Group plc from 2017 until 31 January 2026 and served as Chair of its Audit Committee until July 2025.

SEGRO's Chair, Andy Harrison, commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Louisa to our Board. Her wealth of financial, commercial, audit committee and risk management experience from several different industries, gained during her impressive executive and non-executive career, will be a tremendous asset to the SEGRO Board."

There are no further matters to be disclosed under section 6.4.8R of the UK Listing Rules.

Stephanie Murton

Head of Legal and Company Secretary

0207 451 9100

