Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0N9B0 | ISIN: GB00B5ZN1N88 | Ticker-Symbol: S4VC
Tradegate
09.02.26 | 15:05
8,600 Euro
-2,27 % -0,200
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SEGRO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEGRO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5008,60015:54
8,5008,60015:53
Actusnews Wire
09.02.2026 15:23 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SEGRO PLC: Directorate change

9 February 2026

SEGRO plc

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

SEGRO plc ('SEGRO') is pleased to announce the appointment of Louisa Burdett as an independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 May 2026.

Louisa, a Chartered Accountant, is the Chief Financial Officer of Spirax Group plc and has worked in a number of senior financial roles in a broad range of sectors throughout her career including, most recently, as Chief Financial Officer of Croda International plc, Meggitt plc and Victrex plc. She was a Non-Executive Director of RS Group plc from 2017 until 31 January 2026 and served as Chair of its Audit Committee until July 2025.

SEGRO's Chair, Andy Harrison, commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Louisa to our Board. Her wealth of financial, commercial, audit committee and risk management experience from several different industries, gained during her impressive executive and non-executive career, will be a tremendous asset to the SEGRO Board."

There are no further matters to be disclosed under section 6.4.8R of the UK Listing Rules.

Stephanie Murton

Head of Legal and Company Secretary

0207 451 9100

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yGmakpVql5mbl2yfksaZmWplm2ljyGSammWak2hsZ5qXaJtllW2Sm5jHZnJnmW5v
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96499-2827s.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.