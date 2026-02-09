Nordic American Tankers Limited - A 2003-built vessel sold for $25 million

Monday, February 9, 2026
Dear Shareholders and Investors,
I am pleased to announce that we have entered into a sales agreement for a 2003-built suezmax tanker.
The sales price of the ship is $25 million net to us and the ship has no debt.
Nordic American Tankers Ltd. is in a solid position.
Sincerely,
Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm
Contacts:
Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391
Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171
