Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 394869 | ISIN: BMG657731060 | Ticker-Symbol: B3O
Tradegate
09.02.26 | 12:19
3,589 Euro
-0,28 % -0,010
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5353,57515:55
3,5343,57715:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.02.2026 15:34 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordic American Tankers Limited - A 2003-built vessel sold for $25 million

Monday, February 9, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

I am pleased to announce that we have entered into a sales agreement for a 2003-built suezmax tanker.

The sales price of the ship is $25 million net to us and the ship has no debt.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. is in a solid position.


Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm


Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171



© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.