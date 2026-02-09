Nordic American Tankers Limited - A 2003-built vessel sold for $25 million

Monday, February 9, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,



I am pleased to announce that we have entered into a sales agreement for a 2003-built suezmax tanker.

The sales price of the ship is $25 million net to us and the ship has no debt.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. is in a solid position.



Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm



Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +47 91 724 171



