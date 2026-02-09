InHand Networks Unveils CR602 Ultra-Fast 5G Wi-Fi 7 Router for Business-Critical Connectivity

Next-generation 5G and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity delivers ultra-fast speeds, high reliability, and flexible cloud-based management for modern business networks

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / InHand Networks, a global provider of industrial and enterprise networking solutions, today announced the unveiling of the CR602 5G Wi-Fi 7 Router, a next-generation connectivity solution designed to deliver high-speed, reliable, and flexible network access for modern business environments.

As businesses increasingly rely on cloud services, video collaboration, digital payments, and connected devices, the demand for stable, high-performance networking has never been greater. The CR602 addresses these challenges by combining ultra-fast 5G cellular connectivity with next-generation Wi-Fi 7 technology, enabling seamless communication across diverse professional scenarios.

The CR602 delivers exceptional performance with peak 5G download speeds of up to 7.01 Gbps and upload speeds of 2.5 Gbps. With carrier aggregation and intelligent bandwidth management, the router maintains consistent performance even in high-demand environments. Built-in support for both primary and failover connections helps ensure uninterrupted network availability for mission-critical operations.

Complementing its 5G capabilities, the CR602 features Wi-Fi 7 with Multi-Link Operation (MLO), allowing multiple wireless links to operate simultaneously. This enables stable, low-latency connectivity for business-critical devices such as POS systems, security cameras, IoT sensors, and office workstations.

Reliability is a core focus of the CR602's design. Dual SIM and eSIM redundancy help eliminate single points of failure, while fast fault recovery mechanisms reduce downtime and enhance operational continuity-making the solution well suited for industries where network reliability is essential.

The CR602 is managed through a cloud-based platform that provides real-time network visibility, status monitoring, and alerts via intuitive dashboards. Both mobile app and web-based management interfaces are supported, enabling efficient remote configuration and large-scale deployment. An integrated AI assistant is available 24/7 to assist with setup, diagnostics, and maintenance, reducing the need for specialized technical expertise.

Designed for versatility, the CR602 supports a wide range of business and field applications. In retail environments, it ensures reliable connectivity for POS payments and guest Wi-Fi. In healthcare settings such as small pharmacies and private clinics, it supports inventory systems, electronic prescriptions, and telehealth services. In education, it provides flexible networking for classrooms, online learning, and campus security devices.

The router is also well suited for temporary or remote deployments, including construction sites, energy and mining operations, agriculture, emergency response, and pop-up networks at exhibitions or events-especially in locations without fixed broadband or fiber access.

"The CR602 was designed to be a flexible, all-in-one connectivity solution that adapts to the real-world needs of today's businesses," said [Kenneth], Product Manager at InHand Networks. "From small enterprises to remote and temporary deployments, it delivers the speed, resilience, and ease of management organizations need to stay connected."

The CR602 5G Wi-Fi 7 Router is now available in the U.S. market.

Learn more: https://www.inhand.com/en/products/5g-cellular-router/

