Corazon: Chantal Triay Named 2026 "49 Under 49" Honoree by California State University, Long Beach for Leadership and Community Impact

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Chantal Triay, Executive Director of Corazon, has been named a 2026 "49 Under 49" honoree by California State University, Long Beach, recognizing her professional leadership, philanthropic commitment, and sustained impact across construction, education, and community development.

The 49 Under 49 program celebrates alumni under the age of 49 who are making meaningful, transformative contributions in their communities and beyond. The distinction reflects the university's founding year of 1949 and honors graduates whose work demonstrates excellence, service, and long-term impact.

Triay was selected for her work leading Corazon's mission to provide safe housing, expand educational access, and support family and community development initiatives in underserved communities in Mexico. As Executive Director, she oversees the organization's Construction, Education, and Family and Community programs, which focus on addressing housing insecurity, creating leadership pathways, and breaking cycles of poverty through practical, community-driven solutions.

One of Corazon's most recognized initiatives, the "Build a House in a Day" program, brings U.S. volunteers to Mexico to construct a permanent home for a family in need in a single day. The program provides immediate stability while fostering cross-border collaboration and service learning.

Before entering the nonprofit sector, Triay built her career in the construction industry, managing complex projects across Southern California, including sustainable developments, prefabricated structures, and medical research facilities. She became the first woman construction Superintendent at one of the region's top Tenant Improvement Contractors, a firm also recognized as one of Southern California's leading women-owned businesses.

Her expertise has led to invitations to speak at international construction conferences in China on sustainability, construction technology, and global industry trends. She has also served as a speaker at the Beach Women in Engineering Conference at California State University, Long Beach, and continues to work closely with the university's Construction Engineering Management Department to provide students with hands-on learning and service opportunities.

In addition to her professional work, Triay is the author of The Girl Who Said She Could, a children's book focused on confidence, perseverance, and empowerment. In 2023, she was recognized by Entrepreneur's Herald Magazine as one of the "Top 30 Women Leaders to Look Out For."

Looking ahead, Triay plans to continue expanding Corazon's impact by deepening partnerships, strengthening leadership development programs, and bridging construction, education, and community service to create sustainable, long-term change.

"The recognition reflects the collective work of the communities and partners I am honored to serve," said Triay. "Lasting impact comes from access, education, and opportunity working together."

About Corazon

Corazon is a nonprofit organization that delivers practical solutions to address housing insecurity, limited access to education, and long-term economic stability in Mexico. Corazón provides families with secure homes, access to electricity and sanitation, scholarships, mentorship, vocational training, and leadership development opportunities. The organization's volunteer-driven programs are designed to create stability, empowerment, and generational impact.

For more information, visit https://www.corazon.org or follow Corazon on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/corazoncommunity/.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/corazoncommunity/

Media Contact

Organization: Corazon

Contact Person Name: Chantal Triay

Website: https://www.corazon.org

Email: chantal@corazon.org

City: Los Angeles

State: CA

Country: United States

SOURCE: Corazon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/chantal-triay-named-2026-%2249-under-49%22-honoree-by-california-state-uni-1134830