Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Cata-Kor, a U.S.-based nutraceutical company focused on science-informed longevity formulations for vitality and daily performance, has received independent dietary supplement certification from NSF for its core product, Cata-Kor NMN. The product was evaluated and certified to meet the requirements of NSF/ANSI 173, the American National Standard for dietary supplements, confirming compliance with established standards for manufacturing quality, purity controls, and label accuracy. This achievement supports the company's science-informed approach to product development in the longevity category.





The milestone follows a comprehensive third-party evaluation process that included independent laboratory testing and quality audits conducted in accordance with NSF/ANSI 173 requirements. Cata-Kor NMN completed all testing and audit phases on February 2, 2026.

NSF certification operates as a multi-stage quality control framework that extends beyond finished product testing. The process includes audited compliance with accredited cGMP standards, covering raw material qualification, supplier oversight, batch traceability, and quality management systems across the entire manufacturing cycle. In parallel, chemical and microbiological testing is conducted to identify potential contaminants - including heavy metals, pesticides, and residual solvents - and a regulatory review is conducted to ensure alignment with FDA labeling requirements.

"NSF certification is an operational milestone that validates how our quality systems perform under independent scrutiny," said Roman Miroedov, PhD, product development lead at Cata-Kor. "For partners operating at scale, this level of third-party verification is critical for supply chain resilience. In the longevity category, where compositional integrity and audited manufacturing controls are essential, these safeguards reduce the risk of disruption and support reliable long-term distribution."

"The NSF certification mark on Cata-Kor's products signifies that they have undergone a rigorous evaluation against recognized industry standards for safety and quality," said David Trosin, Senior Director, Nutrition and Wellness at NSF. "By pursuing this voluntary certification, Cata-Kor demonstrates commitment to transparency and consumer protection within the growing longevity sector."

Cata-Kor continues to collaborate with independent research organizations to evaluate product characteristics under controlled conditions. The NSF program focuses explicitly on manufacturing integrity and labeling accuracy, providing a verified foundation for the company's ongoing development efforts in the longevity sector.

About Cata-Kor

Cata-Kor is a U.S.-based nutraceutical company focused on developing longevity formulations that support cellular health, vitality, and daily performance. Cata-Kor has a manufacturing facility in the United States and conducts all testing domestically, with a focus on transparency, quality, and science-informed development. Cata-Kor's approach is built around alignment with rigorous regulatory frameworks and independent third-party certification standards to ensure the highest levels of product integrity.

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global services organization dedicated to improving human health for more than 80 years by developing public health standards and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services, and digital solutions to the food, water, and wellness products industries. NSF has 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety and Water Quality.

