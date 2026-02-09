Ray C. Anderson Foundation: The Ray Unveils Digital Transformation To Fuel National Expansion

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / The Ray is pleased to announce the official launch of its redesigned website-theray.org-marking a pivotal shift in the organization's digital presence as it scales innovative infrastructure solutions across the United States. This online upgrade reflects The Ray's rapid evolution over the past three years from a single testbed in Georgia to a nationally recognized nonprofit managing large-scale projects from coast to coast.

The year-long project was executed in partnership with expert UX-UI designer Max Brooks and The Ray's in-house Marketing and Communications team. Grounded in market research and user testing, the new platform is designed to serve as a high-performance tool for national-scale engagement, streamlining how government and industry partners interact with The Ray's core services.

A Modern Engine for Change

The new website serves as a bridge between complex infrastructure innovation and the partners who make it possible. Key enhancements include:

Strategic Content Architecture: Information is organized around core business objectives to facilitate connections among partners, industry leaders, and sponsors.

Intuitive UX-UI Design: A professional, modern aesthetic mirrors The Ray's identity as a leader in safety, energy + mobility, geospatial solutions, natural capital, and waste.

Mobile Optimization: A fully responsive experience that ensures partners and stakeholders can access information seamlessly while working on the go.

Streamlined Navigation: A simplified user journey that allows visitors to quickly discover who we are, what we do, where we do it, and how to get on the map.

"Our mission has always been to demonstrate that highways can be safer, more productive, and better integrated with our natural surroundings, but it was time for our digital footprint to match our current impact. As we continue to advance colocation projects, aligning energy and mobility using geospatial solutions, all while implementing regenerative landscapes, a brand refresh was vital. The Ray is scaling proven, resilient technologies to a national standard. Our new website provides the visibility and tools needed to shape the next generation of infrastructure improvements and to invite world-class partners to build a more efficient future with us."

- Allie Kelly, Executive Director of The Ray

Explore the Future of Infrastructure

The Ray invites the media, potential partners, and the public to explore the new site and discover how the organization is redefining American roadsides nationwide.

Click here to visit the new website.

