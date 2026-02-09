Viper Networks, Inc.: Viper Networks Releases Annual Financial Statements

TROY, Mich., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks (OTCID: VPER) released its annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The company continued to improve its quarter-over-quarter performance without increasing liabilities, increased cash and positive EBITDA.

Revenues for the year increased to $5.546 million, increasing from $936 thousand in the same period during 2024. EBITDA increased to $199,197, increasing from ($218,035) in the same period in 2024. The increase was due to the acquisition of the telecommunications subsidiaries now known as 0Wire Communications, LLC, and 0Wire Wholesale, LLC, and their subsidiaries. The subsidiaries generated $3,280 million in annualized revenue during the most recent annual reporting period before the acquisition by Viper, representing an increase of 69%, achieved entirely through organic growth. The organic growth was due to the unique set of services offered because of the company's strategic licensing, a key differentiator in the market. Net income increased to ($127,762), but $199,321 of expenses were non cash. The results from operations generated positive cash flow of $62,968.

Key milestones for the year include:

Operations resulted in positive EBITDA and positive cash flows with strong organic growth.

Expansion of the mobile numbering footprint, a key predecessor to the launch of mobile services in the US market.

The company launched its mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) services through its Joint Venture Agreement with Choice Wireless, providing the critical infrastructure for the launch of mobility services in the United States, the Caribbean and other markets.

The first US pilot will now include fixed wireless, full mobility and smart city infrastructure.

The smart city pilot was completed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The registration of the regional parent company, 0Wire [CARICOM], LLC, in St. Lucia have been completed. Registrations for the local corporate and telecommunications operations have begun in Dominica and will commence shortly in St. Kitts with the intention of providing services in Dominica, St. Kitts and St. Lucia in 2026.

The company has commenced its audit processes, the first step in the process of carrying out the corporate actions intended by the Board of Directors, which includes the rebranding of the corporate entity to 0Wire, Inc.

Strategic rebranding efforts have continued throughout the period. 1stPoint Communications, LLC was renamed 0Wire Communications, Inc, and two new subsidiaries, 0Wire Hosting, LLC and 0Wire Wholesale, LLC were organized.

"The company continued its transformation in 2025. We executed effectively on the development of our Everything Wireless: Telecom+Energy strategy," said Erik Levitt, the company's CEO. "We built on our strengths, improving our financial results and our balance sheet. The management team progressed in our projects in the United States, Sri Lanka and the Caribbean and we look forward not only continuing, but accelerating, this transformation in 2026."

"Management continues to execute the strategic vision of the company's Board of Directors," said Farid Shouekani, the company's chairman. "We made progress in all markets and look forward to announcing our progress in the coming periods. After completing the audit and issuing the necessary filings the company will undertake the key corporate actions that will allow us to continue to execute on this vision in the future," added Mr. Shouekani.

ABOUT VIPER NETWORKS, INC.

Viper Networks is a service provider of telecommunications, smart city and energy generation projects. Our "Everything Wireless Telecom+Energy" strategy is designed to integrate mobility, fixed wireless, over-the-top ("OTT") technologies and smart cities into a single platform that can deployed in any market globally. For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

