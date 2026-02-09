Fossil Group, Inc. Appoints Shannon Freeze As Chief People And Communications Officer

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) ("Fossil" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Shannon Freeze as Chief People and Communications Officer and a member of the Executive Leadership Team, reporting to CEO Franco Fogliato, effective February 23, 2026.

In this role, she will oversee global communications and engagement, diversity and belonging, human resources, talent management, and total rewards.

"We're thrilled to welcome Shannon to Fossil Group. As Chief People and Communications Officer and a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Shannon will continue to strengthen our culture, leadership, and organizational capability in support of the Company's vision. Her background spans diverse industries, and her extensive international experience grants her a truly global perspective that will enhance our team's outlook," said Fossil's Chief Executive Officer, Franco Fogliato.

Freeze most recently served as Global Benefits, People Operations & Systems Leader at Texas Instruments, a leading semiconductor company known for designing and manufacturing analog chips and embedded processors used in nearly all electronics. During her 13-year tenure, she held various HR leadership positions and was responsible for attracting top talent, developing benefits strategies, and designing a global organization structure to enhance the employee experience. Prior to joining Texas Instruments, Freeze worked at E.I. du Pont de Nemours.

"Fossil has made meaningful progress over the past year, and I am excited to build on that foundation by helping the organization evolve its talent strategy, deepen leadership effectiveness, and ensure the culture fully supports the Company's long-term strategic plan," said Freeze.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Michael Kors. Skechers and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com .

