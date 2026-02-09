Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - RUMBLE RESOURCES INC. (CSE: RB) (OTCQB: RBRSF) (the "Company" or "Rumble") is pleased to announce a name change to "NovaRed Mining Inc." (the "Name Change") which will be effective on February 11, 2026. After careful consideration, management of the Company has decided to implement the Name Change to avoid confusion with other public companies with the same or similar names.

The Company's new trading symbol will be "NRED" on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares will be 66989Y101 and ISIN will be CA66989Y1016.

The Company has been advised by the CSE that the common shares will commence trading under the new name and new trading symbol effective at the opening of trading on February 11, 2026.

The Name change will not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders. There will be no consolidation of capital associated with the Name Change. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Name Change. Issued certificates representing common shares in the capital of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged.

About Rumble Resources

Rumble Resources Inc. is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects. The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 70% interest in the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project located in south-central British Columbia, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Mineral Inc.'s currently producing Copper Mountain Mine. Readers are cautioned that the discussion about adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac property. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties.

