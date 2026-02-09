Pacific Assets Trust plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, the Company acknowledges that Robert Talbut, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC, with effect from 2 March 2026.

- END -

Contact information:

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 709 8734