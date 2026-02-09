Pacific Assets Trust plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09
Pacific Assets Trust plc
Director Declaration
Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, the Company acknowledges that Robert Talbut, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC, with effect from 2 March 2026.
