Medical Simulation Market worth $7.23 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Medical Simulation Market is projected to grow from about USD 3.50 billion in 2025 to USD 7.23 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.6%.

By offering, the web-based simulation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

By technology, the virtual patient simulation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

North America to dominate the market with a share of 42.6% in 2024.

The medical simulation market is growing as demand rises for safer, more effective clinical training and skills development. Government investments and healthcare education initiatives are driving the adoption of simulation technologies in hospitals and academic institutions, while increased private funding is accelerating innovation. For example, in January 2024, Oxford Medical Simulation recently raised USD 12.6 million in Series A funding to expand its VR-based training platform, underscoring strong market confidence and growth potential.

The medical simulation market benefits from supportive regulatory oversight that promotes safe, standardized clinical training. Regulatory and accreditation bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency, the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, and the World Health Organization encourage simulation-based education to improve competency, patient safety, and compliance, thereby supporting wider adoption across healthcare systems.

By offering, Healthcare simulation anatomical models segment accounted for the largest share of the medical simulation market in 2024.

The medical simulation market, by offering, is segmented into medical simulation anatomical models, web-based simulation, healthcare simulation software, and healthcare simulation training services. In 2024, the healthcare simulation anatomical models segment accounted for the largest market share. Their cost-effectiveness compared with live-patient training, combined with the growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures, improvements in surgical techniques, and funding for simulation-based training programs, continues to fuel their popularity and reinforces their leading position in this market segment. Their cost-effectiveness compared with other training procedures continues to fuel their popularity and reinforces their leading position in this market segment. The growing use of minimally invasive procedures and improvements in techniques and funding for simulation-based training programs reinforce their leading position in this segment.

By technology, Virtual patient simulation segment to record the highest CAGR in the medical simulation market.

The medical simulation market is segmented by technology into virtual patient simulation, 3D printing, and procedural rehearsal technology. Among these, the virtual patient simulation segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The use of virtual and augmented reality helps learners train and simulate clinical scenarios and decision-making situations in lifelike, realistic settings. For example, MediSim VR and KD Hospital launched India's first VR nurse training laboratory in June 2024. This clearly shows an increased strategic focus on virtual patient simulation as a revolutionary tool in modern medical education and clinical training.

North America accounted for the largest share of the medical simulation market in 2024.

In 2024, North America led the medical simulation market, driven by relentless investment in mobile simulation technology and rural healthcare simulation training. Among the key highlights of mobile simulation technology development is the June 2024 announcement of the Washington State University Mobile Simulation Program. Additionally, in May 2024, Parkview Health launched the Parkview Health Mobile Medical Training Lab, based in the state of Indiana, US, aimed at addressing a particular gap in the rural landscape through simulation-based learning in remote locations. These initiatives highlight North America's resolve to rise to the challenge of ensuring increased access to simulation-based learning models.

Top Companies in Medical Simulation Market:

The Top Companies in Medical Simulation Market include CAE Inc. (Canada), Laerdal Medical (Norway), Gaumard Scientific Co. (US), Kyoto Kagaku (Japan), Limbs & Things (UK), Mentice AB (Sweden), Simulab Corporation (US), Simulaids (US), 3B Scientific (Germany), and Surgical Science Sweden AB (Sweden), among others.

