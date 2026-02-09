Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Steve Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint"), joined Keith Wu, Head of Exchange Traded Products at Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market in celebration of the launch of the SavvyShort (-2X) MSTR ETF (TSX: MSTZ) and the SavvyShort (-2X) COIN ETF (TSX: COID).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OrgZmTU_Gow

MSTZ provides two times inverse (-2X) leveraged exposure to MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A common shares, while COID provides two times inverse (-2X) leveraged exposure to Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A common shares. MSTZ and COID offer active Canadian investors TSX-listed solutions, trading in Canadian dollars, that enable tactical positioning of portfolio exposure to Strategy and Coinbase.

LongPoint has built a highly specialized ETF platform that is unique within the Canadian ETF marketplace, with a mandate to create multiple distinct families of exceptional ETFs designed to empower Canadian investors. LongPoint was the fastest-growing ETF provider in Canada, on a percentage basis, in 2025 and is one of the newest entrants into the Canadian ETF market, led by a team with more than 70 years of combined experience designing, building, and launching specialized ETFs for Canadian investors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283195

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange