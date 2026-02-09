Anzeige
Montag, 09.02.2026
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
WKN: A1W5CT | ISIN: US5253271028
Tradegate
09.02.26 | 15:36
163,85 Euro
+0,34 % +0,55
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESS Newswire
09.02.2026 16:50 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leidos in the Community

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Leidos employees show up for their communities. In small towns to big cities, employees volunteer at food banks, mentor students in STEM clubs, retrofit community gardens, and stand beside military families. These everyday acts are powered by a belief that focused giving, thoughtful partnerships, and an employee-led spirit turns time and talent into measurable impact.

Leidos employees created meaningful change in many ways in 2025. A defense employee led a team of 15 volunteers in sorting and packing over 21,000 pounds of food into 1,008 boxes. These boxes, distributed to food pantries, ensured senior citizens in need received nutritious meals delivered right to their doorstep. Another team spent a weekend updating an Elementary School Outdoor Learning Lab creating a vibrant environment where students engage in hands-on learning across science, math, literacy, and more.

Leidos concentrates its support on five strategic areas - Healthier Lives, Leadership and Inclusion, National Security and Military, Education/STEM, and the Environment - aligning resources where they matter most. Our Employee Volunteer Incentive Program spotlights those who go above and beyond, amplifying a culture of service across the company.

Together, corporate giving and employee passion creates improved health and resilience, stronger schools, honored service members, and a healthier planet.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Leidos on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/leidos-in-the-community-1134847

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
