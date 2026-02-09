Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Gebrüder Weiss, the world's oldest logistics company and a global provider of full-service transportation and supply chain solutions, announced today the rollout of its Turvo-powered less-than-truckload (LTL) service across North America following a successful pilot program in 2025.

The expanded LTL solution is powered by the Turvo Collaboration Cloud, a shared platform connecting shippers, carriers, and internal teams in a single operating environment. The platform supports real-time shipment visibility, streamlined execution, and improved coordination across the LTL lifecycle, enabling faster decision-making and more consistent outcomes.

"LTL is a critical and growing part of our customers' supply chains, and the results of the pilot reinforced the need to scale these capabilities across our network," said Kate Leatherbury, director of North American LTL solutions at Gebrüder Weiss. "Expanding this capability allows us to better support complex shipments while improving efficiency for our customers."

During the pilot phase, Gebrüder Weiss used Turvo to simplify LTL rating, booking, tracking and document management while reducing manual touchpoints and improving collaboration among internal teams, carriers, and customers. Shippers can select preferred carriers and access real-time shipment updates through a centralized interface.

"This is a great example of how Turvo enables logistics providers to scale LTL while delivering service excellence through simplified execution, increased visibility, and seamless collaboration," said Pushkar Deshpande, SVP of Product at Turvo. "We continue to invest in enhancing LTL capabilities on Turvo, and I am excited about the measurable outcomes Gebrüder Weis has seen from leveraging our technology."

The expanded LTL solution builds on Gebrüder Weiss' long-term strategy to invest in digital tools that enhance service reliability, scalability, and customer experience across its North American network.

"Our approach is to combine advanced technology with the high-touch service our customers expect," said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss North America. "Turvo helps us deliver greater operational consistency while maintaining close customer relationships."

The Turvo-powered LTL service is now available to Gebrüder Weiss customers throughout North America and complements the company's existing portfolio of overland, air, ocean, and logistics services.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,700 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. gw-world.com/us.





